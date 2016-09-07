Health tip of the day: Cook in bulk

The people in the office who bring in leftovers from the previous night’s dinners are usually among your healthier colleagues, and it’s for a reason.

Research by The American Journal of Preventive Medicine found people who spend more than one hour a day preparing food have a higher quality diet than those who don’t. They also managed to eat more vegetables, salads and fruits, and on average they saved money too.

Making extra when you’re preparing meals makes it easier to make the healthier choice at lunchtime or in the evenings. If you can just grab a portion of lunch or dinner from the fridge or freezer, you’re less likely to give in to unhealthy cravings or fast-food options.