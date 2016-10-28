Health tip of the day: be careful while running as weather cools

Even if you’ve been running religiously the last few months, lacing up your running shoes is probably the last thing you want to do as the evenings get darker and the temperature drops.

You need to pay a bit more attention as the winter comes in, once you’ve motivated yourself to head out. Layer up like an onion with a lightweight base layer, and a light fleece or waterproof jacket that you can easily wrap around your waist if you get too warm. Gloves, and a hat or a fleece headband should be added once it’s gotten really cold. Most importantly, don’t forget to wear a reflective colour or high-vis bib while you run if you’re running before or after work when it’s still dark out.

Warm ups in winter are more important than ever because it will take your body that bit longer to actually get warm. Start with very gentle running or even walking and gradually increase the pace over 10 minutes. Stopping to stretch after your warm up won’t do you any good as your body will start to cool down, so it’s important, if you are stretching, to do it before you start running to avoid injuring yourself.