Experts unite to explore safer contact sports

How we can make contact sports safer will be explored in a live-streamed public talk tonight at 6pm. Dr Bennet Omalu, a forensic neuropathologist who discovered brain disease caused by concussions, will join Prof John O’Byrne, orthopaedic surgeon and FAI team surgeon, Dr Rod McLoughlin, IRFU head of medical services, Dr Pat O’Neill, medical consultant in orthopaedic and sports medicine, Aisling Daly, retired professional mixed martial artist and Bernard Jackman, former Irish international rugby player in the Royal College of Surgeons of Ireland My Health lecture. The lecture can be watched live at rcsi.ie/myhealth

MS Ireland has launched a series of tips for improving daily life with multiple sclerosis as part of their #LifewithMS campaign. Also worth checking out is MS Life Hacks, a series of Youtube clips with real-life experiences of dealing with the neurological condition.

The Integrated Circus Company will perform at 4.30pm on Saturday at the Carlow Arts Festival. The UK based company, which integrates dancers, actors and circus performers with and without disabilities, will also host community workshops from Thursday-Saturday. See carlowartsfestival.com for full details.

The Indian Embassy, Yoga Therapy Ireland and Dublin City Council are hosting mass yoga sessions for International Yoga Day on June 17th. These take place in Dartmouth Square Park at 10.30am and in Dublin’s City Hall from 1pm-3pm. Chair yoga and meditation sessions will also be held in City Hall.

A new organisation, Rejuvenate Ireland, is hosting a wellbeing conference in the Ferrycarrig Hotel, Wexford, on June 21, from 7pm-11pm. Speakers include former international rugby player Gordon D’Arcy, the Indian ambassador Mrs Vijay Thakur Singh and motivational speaker Steve Black. “We need to put wellbeing at the heart of every business and organisation in Ireland if we want to be well and do well consistently,” says organiser, Calodagh McCumiskey. Tickets €75 (include a drinks reception and evening meal). Yoga sessions for everyone runs from 9.30am- noon on June 21st in the same venue (€10 including a light lunch). Booking on 053 91 22226. See also rejuvenateireland.com

Social Innovation Fund Ireland is offering money to early-stage community projects or organisations addressing a health or social issue in their locality. The Animate 2017 fund of €220,000 is supported by the medical technology company, Medtronic. The closing date for applications is July 7th. Last year’s winners include Save a Selfie [now renamed EMAIN, Emergency Mobile Alert and Information Network], an interactive mobile app that allows people to take selfies alongside emergency equipment to document their location, and CareBright village, dementia friendly housing in a rural setting. See socialinnovation.ie/open-for-applications for full details.

