Drugs from an unlikely source

Modern chemotherapy can be traced back to military chemical agents

Muiris Houston

Protests in Paris two days after a chemical attack in the northwestern province of Idlib in Syria. At least 86 people, including 27 children, were killed, with postmortems pointing to possible exposure to the nerve gas sarin. Photograph: AFP Photo/Lionel Bonaventure

Protests in Paris two days after a chemical attack in the northwestern province of Idlib in Syria. At least 86 people, including 27 children, were killed, with postmortems pointing to possible exposure to the nerve gas sarin. Photograph: AFP Photo/Lionel Bonaventure

 

Medicine and armed conflict may seem unlikely bedfellows. Especially following the recent use of the nerve gas sarin in a chemical attack that killed 75 people, including 27 children, in Syria’s Idlib province.

Sarin is clear, colourless, tasteless and has no odour in its pure form. It is described as “a human-made chemical warfare agent” by the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention. Because sarin is odourless and tasteless it’s difficult for people to know when they have been exposed to it. 

Classified as a nerve agent, sarin is similar to an organophosphate pesticide, albeit much more powerful.

Nerve agents cause their toxic effects by preventing the proper operation of an enzyme that acts as the body’s “off switch” for glands and muscles. Without an “off switch” the glands and muscles are constantly being stimulated. So instead of releasing some water into a dry eye, for example, the tear gland floods the eyes uncontrollably.

Symptoms of sarin poisoning include a runny nose, eye pain, drooling, excessive sweating, rapid breathing, coughing, increased urination and nausea.  More extreme exposure may lead to a loss of consciousness, paralysis, convulsions, respiratory failure and death.

Symptoms appear within a few seconds after exposure to the vapour form of sarin, and within a few minutes to hours after exposure to the liquid version.

The drugs pralidoxime and atropine work as antidotes for sarin, although Syrian doctors treating the recent victims reportedly had little supply of the former, the more effective treatment.

Deadly chemical

There is an unlikely connection between chemical warfare agents and modern chemotherapy. Mustard gas, first produced during the first World War, was a deadly chemical that killed some 10,000 Allied troops at Ypres, Belgium, in 1917.

Yet it was after the second World War, when British research chemist Prof Alexander Haddow was working on compounds that could block the growth of tumours, that nitrogen mustard gas began a second and more benign life as a cancer treatment.

In 1948, Haddow published a ground-breaking piece of research in the journal Nature showing exactly which bits of the nitrogen mustard molecule were needed to kill cancer cells. He also discovered how to make the chemical less toxic, but with more potent cancer-killing activity.

Amazingly, the chemical structure Haddow published is only a few atoms away from the structure of the drug chlorambucil, which is still used to treat chronic lymphocytic leukaemia and another blood cancer called non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL). It has helped over 60 per cent of those with NHL to survive for at least 10 years.

Haddow’s research has also triggered the development of more chemotherapy treatments: cisplatin and carboplatin work in a similar way to the nitrogen mustards and are still in use today.

Writing in the Canadian Medical Association Journal this year, Dr Susan Smith of the University of Alberta noted the connection between chemical weapons and cancer treatment may seem surprising, even disturbing.

Wartime research

“However, for the physician-researchers and medical scientists at the time, it was the logical outcome of their wartime research on mustard gas. They learned about the medical effects from toxic exposures of servicemen, both the unintentional from a wartime disaster in Bari, Italy, and the intentional in the mustard gas experiments conducted at military and civilian facilities, including medical schools. Their interdisciplinary research produced an enormous amount of data on the health effects of mustard agents on animals and humans.”

Medical oncology, which seeks to control cancer through chemotherapy, originated in the science of war. It grew out of medical research for military benefits. Today governments need to support medical research for its own sake, and not to serve other agendas. As the history of chemotherapy reminds us, it was science, not war, that was good for medicine.

And despite decades of evolution away from the trenches of the first World War, undergoing chemotherapy remains a challenging experience for some.

mhouston@irishtimes.com

@muirishousto

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.