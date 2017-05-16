Courses on mindfulness and expert talk on Chronic Fatigue Syndrome

ARC Cancer Support Centre: The ARC Cancer Support Centre in Eccles St, Dublin 1 is hosting a free public talk on talking to children about cancer tomorrow at 11am. Anyone diagnosed with cancer who is looking for support in communicating with the young people in their life is welcome to attend. See also arccancersupport.ie.

Bethany Bereavement Support Group: The Bethany Bereavement Support Group is holding a free public talk on the strains and stresses of grief within the family in the Talbot Hotel (previously Stillorgan Park Hotel), Stillorgan Road, Co Dublin tomorrow at 7.30pm. All welcome. See also bethany.ie.

Oscailt Health Centre: A six-week course in mindfulness aimed at those with chronic health conditions begins on Wednesday (10.15am-12.15am) in the Oscailt Health Centre, Pembroke Road, Dublin 4. Led by mindfulness teacher, Fidelma Farley, it will be based on the book, Mindfulness for Health by Vidyamala Burch and Danny Penman (Piatkus). Farley will also lead a workshop on mindfulness for healthcare professionals from June 16th-18th in Blackrock, Co Dublin. More details on both on 087 683 4717 or breathworks.ie.

Chronic fatigue: New Zealand-based Chronic Fatigue Syndrome expert, Dr Ros Vallings, will give talks on the condition tomorrow at 7.30pm in the Maldron Hotel, Sandy Road, Galway, on Friday at 11.30am in the Great National South Court Hotel, Raheen, Limerick and on Sunday, May 28th at 2.30pm in the Maldron Hotel Dublin Airport. Linda Tannenbaum, ceo/president of the Open Medicine Foundation will also speak at the Dublin event. Admission €5. More details at 01-2350965 or info@irishmecfs.org.

Walking routes: South Dublin County Sports Partnership is hosting free walks on Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 11am and 7pm until mid June. The walking routes include the Grand Canal, Dodder Valley, Tymon and Corkagh parks and will end with a walk at the Hell Fire Club on June 21st. Register at www.facebook.com/sdcsp.

.

sthompson@irishtimes.com