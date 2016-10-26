Good food – it’s all about authenticity

Global forum in Dublin attracts industry leaders in food, tourism and culture

Marie Claire Digby

Patrick Whyte, UK editor of Skift, a travel industry intelligence platform, will speak at the conference in Croke Park.

Patrick Whyte, UK editor of Skift, a travel industry intelligence platform, will speak at the conference in Croke Park.

 

Jean-Michel Petit, founder of Viz-Eat.com, the “social dining platform” that matches travellers online with local hosts for a variety dining experiences, is among the speakers at touRRoir, a forum aimed at the food, tourism and culture sectors which takes place in Croke Park, Dublin, on Tuesday, November 1st.

The event is part of Good Food Ireland’s 10th anniversary activities, and event director Margaret Jeffares, says the aim is to expand it over the next three years, including attracting international delegates.

Authenticity is the theme of the inaugural forum, which Jeffares says “brings together experts from the food, tourism and culture fields to discuss and debate where this quest for authenticity is taking us and how practitioners in the three sectors can harness it for business success”.

Other speakers include Hillary Smith, Insights Director at Condé Nast’s Food Innovation Group, which includes the Bon Appétit and Epicurious media businesses, and Patrick Whyte, UK editor of Skift, a travel industry intelligence platform.

Smith will address the topic of Food Travel and the Search for Authenticity. Whyte’s talk, What’s the Story, is inthe forum’s Communicating Authenticity – Storytelling, Communications and Design Technology strand. Disrupting Dining – The VizEat Story, will be presented by Jean-Michel Petit.

There will also be contributions from homegrown food, tourism and culture experts including restaurateurs JP McMahon, organiser of this week’s Food on the Edge symposium in Galway, Kay Harte of Farmgate, Cork and Aran McMahon of Rua, Castlebar.

Good Food Ireland members will collaborate on a gala dinner to conclude the forum and the organisation’s Best of the Decade awards will be presented.

Tickets are still available for the event – €150 for Good Food Ireland members, €225 for non-members – to include the forum, lunch and coffee breaks, a networking reception and the gala dinner. See tourroir.com.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.