‘Young Irish in Singapore are well able to adapt’

When Sir Stamford Raffles founded Singapore in 1819, he turned to George Drumgoole Coleman, an architect from Drogheda, to provide him with the courthouses, civic residences, roads and churches the East India Company outpost required to establish a great outpost of commerce in the southeast Asian nation.

With masterpieces such as the first Anglican Church in Singapore, St Andrew’s Cathedral in 1835, and the Armenian Church of St Gregory the Illuminator on Hill Street, Coleman left a stamp on this city-state, now home to 5.4 million people, establishing a framework on which Singapore has thrived.

There are about 3,000 Irish people living in Singapore. The community continues to make a deep impression on the tropical city, where it seems to rain every day at about 3pm and is always warm.

Property developer Colin MacDonald is the latest Irishman to leave an architectural imprint on the city, with the opening of a Premier Inn hotel on Beach Road. From Mount Merrion, MacDonald started out as a banker, before setting up an Irish pub, Father Flanagan’s, in 1997. The side business quickly became the day job and he went to work for Singapore’s largest private property developer, the Far East Organisation, owned by the Ng family. Among the projects he worked on was converting the colonial post office into the high-end Fullerton Hotel.

“Since I first arrived in Singapore 27 years ago, I have been fortunate to have had the experience of working around the region with a large multinational, HSBC, and in Singapore with Far East Organisation,” says MacDonald, speaking in the bar of the Hyatt hotel which is packed with the Friday evening post-work crowd. Singapore’s famous diversity is on show here, with Chinese, Indian, Malay and westerners mixing in the upscale lounge.

“Singapore is a great environment in which to establish an entrepreneurial venture, with a proactive, can-do culture and an excellent, predictable legal framework,” says MacDonald, whose wife Gillian is Singaporean. They have three teenage children.

“Like Ireland, Singapore is a small country . . . Both countries have young, well-educated, English-speaking populations and many of the businesses which locate themselves in Singapore are also present in Ireland,” he says.

“The young Irish people who have arrived from Ireland in recent years have shown themselves to be well able to adapt culturally and have settled in well. It is very encouraging to see the manner in which Irish people distinguish themselves by their willingness to learn about the local culture and integrate into Singaporean society.”

A founding president of the Irish Chamber of Commerce, MacDonald is also president of the Singapore Ireland Fund, which builds ties between Ireland and Singapore by donating to philanthropic causes in education, the arts, community, and sports.

It is not just the physical infrastructure that Ireland has played a role in building in Singapore. When you mention you are Irish here, conversations quickly turn to Brother John Joseph McNally from Ballintubber, Co Mayo, who died in 2002 after spending 37 years of his life teaching in Singapore and Malaysia. A sculptor and artist, he was the founder and president emeritus of the La Salle-SIA College of the Arts.

“It’s hard to think of a more significant influence on arts education in Singapore. A visionary educator, promoter of the arts, man of the world and a deeply intuitive artist, Brother Joe’s influence is tangible across generations of artists, gallerists and collectors,” says Barbra Gan, vice president of strategic developments at the La Salle College of the Arts, which is located on a street named after McNally.

“His art incorporates organic, often figurative forms. They were strongly symbolic, and displayed humanist themes. Brother Joe had special skills in working with wood,” Gan adds. “He used the wood’s natural grain and lustre to create reflective, glossy finishes and to enhance and deepen its natural colour. Here in Singapore, he was likely to be aware of Chinese traditions of wood carving as well as collections of philosophers’ stones and scholars’ rocks.”

McNally pushed his vision of arts education for the wider community during the 1980s, a time of economic pragmatism. Everywhere you go, you meet past pupils glad that he did this; there is solid loyalty to Brother McNally in Singapore. “One can imagine how truly unconventional he must have been to achieve so much for the arts during those years,” Gan says.

Paraic McGrath, new development director of the Irish cement company CRH in southeast Asia, has been in Singapore since 2003, working in various roles. He is also vice-chairman of the GAA’s Asian County Board.

“Singapore makes it quite easy to come out and visit Asia. It is known as ‘Asia-lite’. It can be quite a daunting task to go to Changchun in China or the Kansai region in Japan or northern Thailand as your first port of call looking for work and looking for experience. Singapore makes that easy,” says McGrath, who comes from Claremorris, Co Mayo.

“Going into uncharted waters where rules can change every day, it’s very hard to do business. Here it’s not going to happen that way. It provides a good structure and rules and regulations and they also recognise that, after 50 years in existence, it is time to move on to the next stage. They need to be more open, they need to allow more foreigners to come in with the innovation and ideas and experience that they have learned from other markets, and Singapore is very smart in realising that’s the way forward for them.

“Irish people tend to become 110 per cent Irish when they come out to Asia. Very proud of their country, very proud of what we are – storytellers, talkers and communicators,” McGrath adds.

He loves to talk about the GAA, which has 300 members here and has been boosted by the large number of physiotherapists who have come to work in the country.

Singapore’s diversity is appealing, with Chinese, Malay and Indian all getting on in a region where this is not always the case. With English as the official language, it is an easy city to get by. It is easy to stroll through Little India or Chinatown and see how these cultures co-exist and thrive.

Those who have arrived from other countries talk about how safe the city is, great for children, with lots of schools and things to do for children. Changi airport is a major international hub, and exciting destinations such as Bangkok, Ho Chi Minh City, Bali, and Phuket are all reachable in less than two hours.

Asian hotel lobbies tend to be capacious places, using space to display the success of the establishment. The Conrad lobby in Singapore is no exception. In this oasis of calm, general manager Mark Meaney from Limerick is talking about how this city-state has strong appeal to the Irish.

“The climate here is wonderful, an equatorial humid climate averaging 30 degrees year round; it’s like summer every day. It is great for living an outdoor lifestyle. We eat outside all the time and spend a lot of time at the pool with the kids. It does get a bit like groundhog day as it rarely changes but a couple of weeks in a cold climate and you really miss the weather here,” he says.

Meaney moved to Singapore from Tokyo 2½ years ago, but found the adjustment easy. Tokyo is widely agreed to be the culinary capital of the world, but Meaney really enjoys the offering in Singapore.

“If you like food, Singapore is amazing, there is such a wide array of food available, from the local street food specialities in the hawker centres to world-class dining, which will be validated this month when the first Singapore Michelin guide comes out,” said Meaney.

Laurene Buckley from Cork is 19 and had previously visited Singapore, where her father Peter is a senior executive at CRH. She has just finished first year in commerce in UCD and has been to China, Indonesia and Malaysia.

“I could live here,” she says. “It depends on what I end up doing; it’s early days. There’s a lot to do here in comparison with Ireland, it’s a lot [more fun]. It’s great for going out. I didn’t know much about Singapore before I came out, I knew it was very business-y, but didn’t know much beyond that. Ireland’s quite energetic too, but it’s different here.”

