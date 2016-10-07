The maverick Irish taking a punt on China’s Las Vegas

To get to the island of Taipa, you take a black cab with a crème roof over a dragon-shaped bridge, while the sky over the South China Sea is illuminated by the lights of the casinos that have made Macau the world’s gambling capital.

Inordinately wealthy, Macau lies 64km west of Hong Kong. A Portugese colony until 1999, it is now like Hong Kong – an autonomous “special administrative region” of China. Taipa is an island within Macau.

Down Old Taipa’s cobblestoned warren of streets, Dubliner Niall Murray has set up Prem1er Bar and Lounge, where he showcases Irish whiskies and craft beers to discerning tipplers in the world’s casino capital.

Macau’s winning streak is cooling, with the money from the green baize hit by slower economic growth, capital flight and the crackdown on corruption in mainland China – but you can’t tell from the buzz on the ground and the blazing neon.

Prem1er has a speakeasy feel, and is in sharp contrast to the glitz of the big gaming institutions nearby.

But it’s in places such as these that a small group of Irish gaming gurus, managers and entrepreneurs are spearheading efforts to turn around the fortunes in the once-sleepy colony, the only place in China where gambling is legal and which makes four times more revenues from gambling than Las Vegas.

“Macau certainly has had a great run. The revenues were so high and so amazing for so long, but now they are not growing 30 or 40 per cent every quarter and are going in the opposite direction,” said Murray.

Big changes

Murray has worked for some of the biggest gaming companies in the world, cutting his teeth at Caesar’s Palace in Las Vegas, and working in various roles at Sheldon Adelson’s Sands casinos and Sociedade de Jogos de Macau (SJM), owned by local kingpin Stanley Ho, the father of gambling in Macau.

“People now have to look deep and hard at every penny they are spending and, at the same time, comply with the government’s request to include more non-gaming options. This is a time of big changes in Macau,” said Murray.

Not far from here, in the Sands on Cotai Strip, the piece of reclaimed land in Macau that hosts a number of new casino resorts (The “Co” is from Coloane and the “Tai” from Taipa), the tables spread out across the floor – some empty, some packed – as people follow the money.

But it’s not among the regular punters that Macau’s slowdown is being felt, it’s among the high rollers, who would come to Macau in groups of eight or 10 more high net-worth individuals, dropping hundreds of thousands of euro, or more.

In some casinos, you could have just 12 tables bringing in nearly 90 per cent of the revenue.

The high rollers have fallen foul of the austerity of the Xi Jinping era, the crackdown on corruption by government officials.

Gaming revenue in June fell 8.5 per cent to 15.9 billion patacas (€1.79 billion), the worst performance in over five years, but they were down 9.6 per cent in May.

Analysts had expected the June figures to fall by a little less. While no one expects a fast turnaround, things are looking more positive than for more than two years, as slower growth and a tougher line in corruption in mainland China, as well as increased competition in the region from places like the Philippines and Singapore, has bitten.

Macau, which was handed over by Portugal in 1999 to China two years after nearby Hong Kong, hosted 30.71 million tourists last year, which was a drop of 2.6 per cent on the previous year – although still remarkable for a territory of fewer than 600,000 residents.

Tax revenue from gambling generally accounts for over 80 per cent of Macau government revenues.

Maverick nature

Despite the slowdown, Murray believes Macau offers huge opportunities for Irish companies because there are major projects still coming on stream, such as the €3.7 billion Wynn Palace project, which is due to open in August and will have 1,700 hotel rooms and a lake, while the €2.43 billion Sands Parisian will open in September, complete with a half-size replica of the Eiffel Tower.

Murray was a driving force behind the Irish Chamber of Commerce here, which opened in 2012. The Irish are playing a key role in meeting the challenge of turning Macau around.

Clareman Ian Coughlan is president of Steve Wynn’s Macau operations, while Frank McFadden, from the Ardoyne in Belfast, heads business development at SJM.

Efforts to encourage Irish people to Macau have been given a boost by the recent appointment of Peter Ryan as Consul General to Hong Kong, where his brief includes Macau. He has worked hard to boost Ireland’s profile there.

Gaming is one part of the mix driving the middle-class tourism market in China, but it’s not the main part. The newly rich middle classes want entertainment, an international experience and great food.

“That is the next evolution, people don’t see Macau as a gambling trip,” says Ciaran Carruthers from Rathcoole, who is senior vice president and director of operations at the Venetian Macau.

“The thing for me about Macau, even more so 14 years ago when I came, was the ‘Wild West’ nature of it, the maverick nature. That’s always been of great interest to me, the nature of the business and the pace at which it’s grown, how closely linked we are to the changes in China and the vagaries of the economy there,” Carruthers said.

Carruthers runs the world’s largest casino, the Venetian, which is the seventh largest building in the world, spread over a floor space of 980,000sq m , with 3,000 rooms and 800 tables, and gondoliers pushing you through Venetian canals singing opera.

Irish expert on gaming tourism

“In my line of work there is nowhere in the world you’d rather be. And the people who have stuck around since the early days, you had to have that sense of the maverick about you,” he said.

Also in Taipa is the Irish Coffee House, owned by Glenn McCartney from Belfast, along with the Irish Pub.

As well as being a local businessman, McCartney is a founding member of the Irish Chamber of Commerce, has been the British Honorary Consul in Macau since 2004, and is also a tourism lecturer whose work is much in demand, as he has become an expert on gaming tourism.

McCartney plonks down a packet of Barry’s Tea and a copy of his latest article in the Gaming Law Review and Economics journal, which addresses the downturn in Macau’s casino and VIP junket system.

“We are challenged in Macau to find a sustainable future. There is an incremental downturn and everybody is impacted in Macau, because everybody directly, or indirectly, benefits from the gaming industry.

“Ninety per cent of our GDP is gaming and hospitality, the only place in the world where that is number one. In Ireland, hospitality is eight or nine per cent. We don’t have another industry here to fall back on,” said McCartney.

Well into his second decade in Macau, McCartney headed east after selling a stereo to buy a ticket to Hong Kong in 1996.

Deciding not to take up an offer at an accountancy firm, he went into event management instead and, a couple of years later, gravitated towards what was then a sleepy enclave just a ferry ride away.

“The mood and the swing of Macau was very low momentum, the whole Portuguese cultural thing was very nice. The pulse was much slower than Hong Kong and that suited me,” he said.

Foreign investors

Back then the only player in town was Stanley Ho and SJM and the Lisboa casino, dating from 1970, was the main gaming venue in town.

That quickly changed after the market was liberalised in the early 2000s, and the city’s government began offering casino licenses to foreign investors.

Las Vegas big names started to come in – Sheldon Adelson opened Sands Macau in 2004 and Steve Wynn opened shortly afterwards.

Suddenly, Macau’s gaming revenues were threatening to outstrip Las Vegas – which they did and currently Macau earns multiples at the slot machines and tables than Vegas.

But these multiples are falling – gaming revenue in June was around €1.79 billion, compared to €479 billion in Vegas.

“I’ve been saying, since 2005, that gaming wasn’t going to be enough,” says McCartney.

“Casinos should be treated as a tourism product and regulated as such. I was at the horseracing in Hong Kong, it was a fun day out. That’s what the casinos should be all about.”

Changing fortunes in China may have the odds stacked against Macau right now, but the Irish in the world’s casino are betting on this being a transition phase. Fresh jackpots are out there.

This report was supported by the Global Irish Media Fund