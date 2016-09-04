Parents abroad: How do schools compare to Ireland?

As the kids go back to school in Ireland this week, The Irish Times is asking parents living abroad how the education systems compare where you live.

What are the differences or similarities in curriculum, education focus, or school ethos? How to the hours, class sizes, resources and facilities compare? What role does religion play in the classroom, or in school enrollment? Is an “Irish education” for your children a factor you consider when weighing up staying abroad versus moving back to Ireland?

Leave a comment in the section below this article, or send your opinions and observations to emigration@irishtimes.com. A selection may be published online next week. Please include your name, children’s ages, and where you live now. Thank you.