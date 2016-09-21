Irish Run the World: Global 5k to raise funds for Irish charities

This Saturday, September 24th I’ll be participating in The Ireland Fund Young Leaders’ global 5km run in Sydney Park, one of 16 runs taking place all over the world. I’d be lying if I didn’t tell you I was slightly apprehensive about it. I know that 5km doesn’t sound like much to the seasoned park runner, but I haven’t run 5km since before having my almost nine-month-old son Liam.

What is certain is run, walk or crawl over the finish line, I will conclude the whole 5km, firstly because I have written about it for The Irish Times, but most importantly because I’m doing it to help people in need. Money raised will go to help charities predominantly in Ireland, and also to other causes in Ireland Fund member countries around the world. Some of the chosen beneficiaries for 2016 include Barnardos, Barretstown Camp, Guidedogs for Autism, Suas, Solas, Soar and the Australian Indigenous Education Foundation.

If you aren’t familiar with the Ireland Funds, we’re a global fundraising network for Irish people, friends of Ireland or anyone with a connection to Ireland, that raises funds to support over 3,000 charities through programmes of peace and reconciliation, arts and culture, education and community development. The Funds exist in 12 countries and have raised over USD$500 million (€448 million)for worthy causes in Ireland and around the world over the past 40 years.

The Young Leaders’ Network is aimed at attracting a younger generation of emerging philanthropists. It’s a unique organisation, in that it combines the opportunity for young Irish people and friends of Ireland to network locally, while contributing to charity causes, and being a member of a global organisation.

My own involvement began with the Fund over a decade ago when I was working for Tourism Ireland in Paris. When I moved to Sydney in 2008 for a promotion, the Fund continued to provide me with an opportunity to give back to a number of worthy causes, whilst doing so in a familiar Irish community setting. In 2012, I was invited to join the Young Leaders’ Committee and I have been volunteering my time and my currently sleep-deprived baby brain to them ever since. I really enjoy co-organising and attending our many fundraisers throughout the year. Even though it’s Australia’s largest network of friends of Ireland there’s a real sense of camaraderie between its members.

This run is the third year of what has become a flagship Young Leaders’ benevolent event. The run will take place in 16 cities in six different countries and cover a combined distance of 80km on September 24th. Participating cities are: Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, New York, Boston, Dallas, Chicago, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Washington DC, Philadelphia, Toronto, Hong Kong, Dublin, London and newcomer Belfast. The first run will start in Brisbane at 7am with the “virtual baton” handed to Sydney and then over to Melbourne, with the Young Leaders running 5km in their respective cities until the event concludes when the last participant crosses the finish line in San Francisco.

Our global patron for the run is Irish Olympian Sonia O’Sullivan, who will again take to the field in Melbourne this year. Another sporting hero, well- known amongst both the Irish and Australian communities who is supporting our Sydney event is former Kerry Gaelic Footballer and Sydney Swans AFL player, Tadhg Kennelly.

Our goal is to raise awareness of our global Irish network, where the diaspora and friends of Ireland can get together to have some fun, socialise and to attract new friends and supporters to the Funds and the Young Leaders. From Global 5k registrations and sponsorship, we also hope to reach our goal of raising USD $100,000 globally for those who need it most.

Apart from the altruistic attraction of an event such as this, the other appeal is that everybody is welcome to register and take part at their own pace. In Australia it is very much a family-friendly event and people bring children and even dogs along, just check our site to make sure your nearest location is dog-friendly before turning up with your pet pooch. The Australian Young Leaders also provide a post-run breakfast BBQ with lots of Irish treats - after all, what’s the point of burning off all those calories if you don’t replace them with an Irish breakfast afterwards!? And if that still isn’t enough to pique your interest, Delta Air Lines are providing the prize of one round-trip ticket to any Delta Air Lines destination on the globe for the fastest male and female runners worldwide who complete the 5km.

For more information or to register to take part, see theirelandfunds.org.

The Irish Run the World event is sponsored by The Irish Times.