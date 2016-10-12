Irish abroad: How do you keep in touch with Irish culture?

Send us your photos showing how you celebrate Irishness overseas

A wearable art piece from London-based Irish artist and designer Úna Burke

A wearable art piece from London-based Irish artist and designer Úna Burke

 

How do you keep in touch with Irish culture while living abroad?

As part of an upcoming look at the Irish cultural diaspora, The Irish Times is inviting readers to submit photographs of how they celebrate their Irishness around the globe.

Whether it’s through music or song, theatre or film; how you dress, what you eat, what you read or the art you create or enjoy, we want you to share you cultural experience with our readers.

Submit a high resolution photograph by emailing it to magazine@irishtimes.com with “Cultural diaspora” in the subject line and tell us your name and location, where the photograph was taken and why you’ve chosen it. A selection will be reproduced in print, and in a gallery on irishtimes.com

