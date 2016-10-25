Irish abroad: Do you celebrate Halloween where you live?

Do people light bonfires, eat barm brack with rings in it and bob for apples? Are fireworks legal? What’s the best costume you’ve ever seen, at home or abroad? Do you miss Irish Halloween traditions, or does your new home do it better? How do dressing-up habits differ? If Halloween isn’t a thing where you live, do you or your kids dress up anyway?

Send your experiences and photos of Halloween in your new home and your old one to emigration@irishtimes.com, and we’ll publish a selection on Generation Emigration.