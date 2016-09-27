Have your say: Are reduced taxes for high-earning returning emigrants fair?

If you are living abroad, would a 30% effective tax rate encourage you to move back?

Updated: about a minute ago

 

The Government is considering offering high-earning emigrants a lower income tax rate of 30 per cent in a bid to lure them home, Fiona Reddan reports today.

The new tax would be aimed at those earning in excess of €75,000 in specialist jobs in areas like medicine, science, IT and finance. The scheme would also apply to entrepreneurs in specialist sectors, and would remain in place for a period of up to five years.

The Irish Times wants to hear from readers in Ireland and overseas. Do you think reduced tax rates for high-earning returning emigrants are fair? If you were living abroad, would this encourage you to move back to Ireland? Email your responses to emigration@irishtimes.com.

