Have your say: Are reduced taxes for high-earning returning emigrants fair?

The Government is considering offering high-earning emigrants a lower income tax rate of 30 per cent in a bid to lure them home, Fiona Reddan reports today.

The new tax would be aimed at those earning in excess of €75,000 in specialist jobs in areas like medicine, science, IT and finance. The scheme would also apply to entrepreneurs in specialist sectors, and would remain in place for a period of up to five years.

