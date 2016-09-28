900 GAA players kick off Middle East League in Dubai

County captains from Ireland have joined up with GAA clubs in the Middle East at the start of another exciting season in the Gulf.

This year’s Galway Ladies Football captain Edel Concannon has taken up a two-year teaching position in Abu Dhabi, while 2015 Kilkenny camogie captain Kate McDonald has gone to Oman.

Both players took part in the opening round of the 2016/17 Middle East League at Dubai Sports City, which was attended by 900 players.

In this video, Jerome Quinn reports on the event and the ever-increasing standard of play in the area.