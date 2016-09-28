900 GAA players kick off Middle East League in Dubai
Two county captains join teams in Oman and Abu Dhabi after emigrating from Ireland
Chrissie McDonnell, captain of the Abu Dhabi Na Fianna ladies football team: ‘The competition at training between As and Bs is crazy, there are girls who have been here for years battling now against more girls coming in each year.’
2015 Kilkenny camogie captain Kate McDonald is now playing football with Clann na hOman: ‘The heat alone is a huge difference.’
County captains from Ireland have joined up with GAA clubs in the Middle East at the start of another exciting season in the Gulf.
This year’s Galway Ladies Football captain Edel Concannon has taken up a two-year teaching position in Abu Dhabi, while 2015 Kilkenny camogie captain Kate McDonald has gone to Oman.
Both players took part in the opening round of the 2016/17 Middle East League at Dubai Sports City, which was attended by 900 players.
In this video, Jerome Quinn reports on the event and the ever-increasing standard of play in the area.