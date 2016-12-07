Gardaí tackle cold-case mystery of Trevor Deely’s disappeareance

Review team dispatches CCTV footage to expert company in UK for ‘forensic enhancement’

Rosita Boland

Trevor Deely (22) vanished in the early hours of 8th December 2000. He was recorded on CCTV near Baggot Street Bridge, Dublin at 4.14 am on the way home from his office Christmas party and never seen again. Video: Bryan O'Brien

 

Gardaí have opened a new investigation into the disappearance of Trevor Deely, who went missing in Dublin following a Christmas party in December 2000.

A newly established team of six officers in Pearse Street Garda station has been conducting a “cold case review” into the unsolved mystery for the past two months.

Deely was 22 at the time of his disappearance. He went missing on the night of December 7th after his office Christmas party. Family, friends and colleagues are being re-interviewed, in a bid to unearth new information.

The development emerges on a day when Tánaiste and Minister for Justice, Frances Fitzgerald hosts Ireland’s fourth annual Missing Persons Day ceremony at Farmleigh.

“The new team are going back over all the statements, they are re-interviewing everyone, and they have sent the CCTV footage to an expert company in the UK for forensic enhancement,” according to Trevor Deely’s sister, Michele Deely.

The UK company is able to dramatically enhance the 16-year-old CCTV images taken the night the young Dubliner disappeared held by the original investigation team

No information

Members of the team have already made two trips to the UK, though gardaí say no information will be given out about the new investigation.

The CCTV footage contains the last known sighting of Mr Deely at 4.14am on the morning of December 8th, outside the then Bank of Ireland building on the corner of Baggot Street and Haddington Road in Dublin 4.

It shows him walking away from the camera in the direction of Haddington Road, holding an umbrella.

No trace of him, or anything belonging to him, has ever been found.

Mr Deely worked for Bank of Ireland Asset Management. And that evening he had been attending their office party at the Hilton Hotel on Charlemont Place.

Afterwards, Mr Deely and some of his colleagues went to Buck Whaley’s night club on Leeson Street. It was a stormy, wet night and he called into his office after leaving the nightclub to collect an umbrella.

While there, according to a colleague working a night shift, Mr Deely logged on to his computer.

“The guards examined the PC at the time and then gave it back to us,” said Ms Deely. “The new team have now taken it back again.”

Fresh lead

The family hope this latest investigation will yield a fresh lead. They are particularly hopeful that examination of the CCTV footage will produce enhanced images and clues about anyone not yet identified who may have been in the background.

“We are always looking for something that will jog the memory of someone who might come forward,” said Ms Deely.

Anyone with any information about Trevor Deely or another missing person should email missing_persons@garda.ie or contact any Garda station.

The Farmleigh Missing Persons Day ceremony in Farmleigh on Wednesday morning will commemorate those who have gone missing, but also recognise the lasting trauma faced by their families and friends.

The ceremony, which will conclude outdoors with the symbolic release of homing pigeons, and the laying of remembrance roses, will be attended by the families of missing people, plus community groups working with them.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.