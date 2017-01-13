Who says soup is boring? Three flavoursome winter warmers

Whether you’re ill or just trying to stay healthy, you’ll feel right as rain with these recipes

Donal Skehan

 

While most people are already in full new-year-new-you mode, my new year hasn’t exactly taken off with a bang. Instead I’ve spent it recovering from one of the worst bouts of flu I have ever experienced. A flu that no amount of meditation, green juices or yoga was going to prevent: believe me, I tried.

I do realise, as a male, that this whole incident could be dismissed as “man flu” and I will admit to certain symptoms, such as an increased need for attention and a tendency to provide minute-by-minute descriptions of my woes to anyone who cared to listen.

Chicken dumpling soup for the soul Chicken dumpling soup for the soul
Hot and sour chicken soup Hot and sour chicken soup
Turmeric winter roots, cabbage and lentil soup Turmeric winter roots, cabbage and lentil soup
Select for slide 1 Select for slide 2 Select for slide 3

However, this was a flu there was no escaping for three whole weeks, and my only source of comfort in this desperate time of need – beyond constant attention from my wife – was a big bowl of steaming soup. When you have almost forgotten what the outside world looks like, regular bowls of soup can be that all-important ticket out of a murderous, flu-ridden limbo.

Though it is often dismissed as boring and “in between”, soup has so much potential. Apart from its flu-busting properties – when it is filled with restorative ingredients and spices – soup can be a rich and meaty stew, a silky and seductive puree or even a cool, fresh gazpacho or borscht in the summer months. At this time of year there are a handful of soups I turn to for instant comfort and nourishment. Turmeric lends its many healing properties to a stew-like soup filled with cabbage, lentils and winter vegetables. The spice is both anti-inflammatory and a natural antioxidant and, added to soups such as this one, it gives a deep, appealing yellow colour.

Whenever I visit New York City I seek out matzo ball soup, a traditional Jewish dish of bread dumplings served in a rich chicken broth. I like the idea that it’s more than just a warming dish: it’s a promise of comfort, nourishment and heartiness.

While matzo meal, the breadcrumbs of the matzo flatbread, aren’t readily available in Ireland, my version features tender, bitesize dumplings made from chicken thighs. An altogether exotic hot and sour soup relies on the taste combination of spicy, sweet, sour and salty, and delivers a rewarding clear broth, interrupted only by silky strands of cooked egg. Three very different soups but all contenders when it comes to healing many of life’s woes.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.