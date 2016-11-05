Where’s the beef? Two ways to cook beef

Two quite different warming winter stews, one with mushrooms, ale and cheese, the other accompanied by pommes duchesse

Vanessa Greenwood, Gary O'Hanlon

 

VANESSA’S WAY . . . BEEF STEW WITH WILD MUSHROOMS, ALE, AND CHEESY DUMPLINGS

The first dates my stepmother pencils into a new calendar are the international rugby fixtures, signalling the pampering of her brothers on their annual pilgrimage to Lansdowne Road.

Preparations revolve around a super-sized melt-in-the mouth beef stew, which curiously disappears overnight. If you’re cooking for a crowd, when you treble the ingredients for a stew, don’t treble the liquid, simply add enough liquid to cover the meat.

Serve your stew with horseradish mash to create a sumptuous meal. The cheesy dumplings are pure comfort food. For a sweeter stew, add a spoonful of redcurrant jelly.

Beef stew with wild mushrooms, red ale and cheesy dumplings Beef stew with wild mushrooms, red ale and cheesy dumplings
Beef Espagnole with pommes duchesse Beef Espagnole with pommes duchesse
Select for slide 1 Select for slide 2 Select for slide 3

GARY’S WAY . . . BEEF ESPAGNOLE

Having a dinner to come home to straight after school is one of my fondest memories as a child. I was grateful then and I’m grateful now to have had my mother or father greeting us as we landed in the door, usually starving.

My brothers as well as my sister and I always seemed to be hungry. We could pretty much guess what dinner we’d be having on any given day. Monday always seemed to be stew day. Especially in the autumn or winter seasons.

My brother Pearse had another name on it, studies (stuu-dees). I am not sure where the name came from, but that’s what we called it in Ramelton.

“What’s for dinner mammy?”, “A feed o’ studies” came the reply. “Deadly” says all of us.

My mother never used tomatoes in hers, but, like with everything else, I’ve added my own wee bits through the years, including the fancy duchesse potatoes.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.