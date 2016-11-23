Where is Dublin’s best street food sold?

Eatyard, a new street food market next to The Bernard Shaw pub in South Richmond Street, Dublin 2, opens to the public on Thursday at noon. The venture brings together some of the best casual food food available in the city.

Applications were sought from food vendors interested in getting involved in the project, and a shortlist was drawn up, from which a rotating selection of between 10 and 15 food stalls will be on site every day of opening. Eatyard is run by the team behind Beatyard and The Big Grill festival.

If you live outside the delivery zone serviced by the healthy fast food company Piply, you’ll be able to sample their take on nutritious takeaway, such as root veg curry chips and raw pad Thai. Healthy offerings will also be available from Veginity, the vegetarian food truck run by Australian Mark Senn, which recently won a Best Street Food award.

Box Burger has a loyal following for its Irish beef patties served in steamed brioche buns, and will be bringing its offering in from Bray, Co Wicklow to the city. Pitt Brothers’ low and slow American barbecue will also be available, offering slow smoked pork ribs, brisket, chicken and sausage.

Bill (goat) burgers, rose veal steak burgers, pulled cabrito (kid) wraps, goat kebabs and venison burgers will draw the carnivores towards Broughgammon Farm’s stand. The Co Antrim farm won the best snack category at this year’s British Street Food Awards for its goat offal and chorizo taco.

Boiled baby potatoes covered in molten raclette cheese, as well as mixed cheese plates with seasonal chutneys, will be on offer from The Ploughman’s Daughter. Traditional meat and veg pies, with mash on the side, are Pieman’s stock in trade, and this crew will also offer sausage rolls, soups and stews.

The pub’s stationary Big Blue Bus will be rolling out its stone baked pizzas, and Ariosa Coffee will also be on site. Dublin Doughnut Company and Cornude Artisan Popcorn will cater to those with a sweet tooth. The doughnut company has devised a build-your-own ice-cream doughnut specially for Eatyard.

Brewtonic beer and lemon soda stands, Winter Warmers’ hot toddies and mulled drinks, and the Jameson Bar will keep market diners hydrated.

Eatyard will be open on from noon on Thursdays and Fridays, from 10am on Saturdays and Sundays, with last food orders at 8pm each day. The list of vendors who will be trading each day will be updated on Twitter, see @eatyard. Admission is free before 5pm and €2 after 5pm. See the-eatyard.com