What’s on the inauguration lunch menu for fast food-loving Trump?

Becoming leader of the free world is hungry work, so Donald Trump will be pleased with his first task as US president today – eating lunch.

After being sworn in as 45th president of United States at around 5pm Irish time, Trump will attend the tradition Inaugural luncheon in the Statuary Hall in the Capitol building in Washington DC.

The lunch is hosted by the Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies (JCCIC), a tradition that dates back to 1953, when President and Mrs Eisenhower and 50 guests were served a menu that included creamed chicken, baked ham, and potato puffs.

Today’s menu is an altogether grander affair, despite Trump’s well-known preference for fast food. Last February he told a town hall debate in North Carolina of his simple tastes: “I think the food is good. I think all of those places, Burger King, McDonald’s... the Big Macs are great. The Quarter Pounder. It’s great stuff.” And in August he posted a photo of himself on Twitter, eating Kentucky Fried Chicken on his private jet (admittedly using a knife and fork)

Great afternoon in Ohio & a great evening in Pennsylvania - departing now. See you tomorrow Virginia! pic.twitter.com/jQTQYBFpdb — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 2 August 2016

Today’s lunch – which will also be attended by the Trump family, and vice-president Mike Pence and his family – gives a nod to specialty foods from a number of US states.

The starter will feature lobster from Maine, and Gulf shrimp from the Gulf of Mexico, served with a crumble made of peanuts from Virginia, Idaho potato dumplings and hickory syrup, a condiment most commonly associated with Wisconsin.

The main course includes beef steaks from Seven Hills farm in Virgina with chocolate sauce and more Idaho potatoes in a gratin you’d never have seen on a menu for the health-conscious Obamas; it is made with heavy cream and three kinds of cheese.

To finish, dessert is rich chocolate souffle with a cherry vanilla ice cream loaded with more heavy cream.

After a meal of that size, most of us would need a little lie down, but as the new president has said, “No naps for Trump. No naps. I don’t take naps. We don’t have time.”

Recipes for each of the dishes on today’s menu can be found here

Inaugural luncheon menu

Starter

Maine lobster and Gulf shrimp

Virginia peanut and hickory syrup crumble

Potato dumplings

Edible flowers

Main course

Grilled Seven Hills Angus Beef

Dark chocolate juniper jus

Potato gratin, parsnip puree

Asparagus, Brussel Sprout leaves, Oyster mushrooms

Herb oil

Dessert

Chocolate souffle with cherry vanilla ice cream