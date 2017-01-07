Turnip for the books

Transform the humble root veg into something seductive. Photographs: Harry Weir

Vanessa Greenwood, Gary O'Hanlon

 

VANESSA’S WAY: POT ROAST CHICKEN WITH TURNIP, CARROT AND BABY POTATOES

When I told my book club my Two Ways With theme for this week was turnip, I was met with unified groans. It did not surprise me as many a Swiss au pair has sat at our dinner table wondering why we were occasionally eating root vegetables (parsnip included) that they had only ever seen fed to farm animals.

But a good smothering of butter makes boiled turnip a delicious accompaniment to roast chicken.

Spiced turnip and pork pasties Spiced turnip and pork pasties
Pot roast chicken with turnip, carrot and baby potatoes Pot roast chicken with turnip, carrot and baby potatoes
Select for slide 1 Select for slide 2

This one-pot dish is fuss-free, yet the chicken renders the most delicious stock which seeps into the root vegetables. For a true two ways approach, you can steam any remaining turnip with carrots and roughly mash to mop up the glorious juices.

GARY’S WAY: SPICED TURNIP AND PORK PASTIES

I’m not sure what age I was when Daddy started getting more involved in the cooking at home. It seemed to come out of the blue, but as soon as he started, he became an expert, in his opinion, in all things spuds, bacon, cabbage and turnips.

It goes against all that I believe in as a chef, but he boils the life out of his turnips then fries them in a little oil, with loads of pepper and salt. They’re gorgeous.

He does something similar with cabbage ... but let’s move on. One destroyed vegetable is enough for one day. Al dente vegetables, it would seem, don’t belong in John O’Hanlon’s house.

One thing is for certain though, spices, and pepper in particular, are lovely with turnips. This dish is partly inspired by a mixture of the famous Cornish pastie and my own Tourtière, which is a French-Canadian meat pie that I always serve at Christmas (my recipe for it is available online at irishtimes.com). I urge everyone to try their hand at a Tourtière at some stage. But start with these easy little pies.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.