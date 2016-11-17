The best cheese in the world? It’s from Norway

Cow’s milk blue cheese made on family farm beats more than 3,000 entries from 31 countries

Updated: 3 minutes ago
Marie Claire Digby

Norwegian cheesemaker Gunnar Waagen whose Kraftkar blue cheese was crowned world champion 2106

Norwegian cheesemaker Gunnar Waagen whose Kraftkar blue cheese was crowned world champion 2106

 

A farmhouse blue cheese from Norway called Kraftkar, made with pasteurised cow’s milk, was voted best cheese in the world by a panel of experts on Wednesday, beating off competition from more than 3,000 entries at the World Cheese Awards in San Sebastián, Spain.

On Thursday, the Norwegian cheese went up against all 28 previous winners of the title, and came out on top in the Champion of Champions judging, leading it to be described as “the best cheese ever made”.

The runner up was Ossau Iraty from Fromagerie Agour in France, and Le Gruyère AOP Premier Cru from Cremo SA von Mühlenen in Switzerland finished third in the Champion of Champions judging.

Two Spanish cheeses, Cala Blanc from Lacto Industrial Menorquina and Cremositos Del Zujar from Arteserena, finished joint runner-up in the 2016 world championship. The 12-months aged winning cheese from Norway scored 71 points out of a possible 80, ahead of the Spanish pair on 67.

“We are a family-run farm and work long days to make our cheese. We get up early every day and go to bed very late to make the best cheese we can, and so to win this award, I am very proud,” said winning cheesemaker Gunnar Waagen, who makes six cheeses that carry the Tingvollost name.

The World Cheese Awards are in their 29th year, and attracted entries from 31 countries, from Mexico to Mozambique. “Cheeses of all shapes and sizes made their way by bicycle, boat, plane, train, truck and car to the Kursaal Congress Centre in San Sebastián, via 12 consolidation points in all corners of the globe,” the organisers said.

Then 266 cheese experts from 26 countries tasted, smelled and graded the entries in a single day, giving bronze, silver, gold and super gold awards to worthy entries. The judges worked in teams of four, and each of the 66 teams nominated one exception cheese for super gold status.

These were then reassessed, in front of a trade and consumer audience, by a team of 16 Super Jury members, before the world champion was announced.

In 2001, Carbery Mature Cheddar was joint-supreme champion at these awards, sharing the top spot with a French camembert. This was the only time an Irish cheese won the World Cheese Awards supreme honour. There were Irish cheeses in competition in San Sebastián this week. The complete results will be released on Friday and will be available subsequently at the Guild of Fine Food website here

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.