Support our native fishing industry and enjoy a culinary treat

JP McMahon

Ireland is your oyster: January is a great month to buy home-farmed shellfish at markets and fishmongers

Ireland is your oyster: January is a great month to buy home-farmed shellfish at markets and fishmongers

 

It is not difficult to get emotional about the state of food in our country. I am talking specifically about our native fishing industries and the hardship they endure due to successive governments making deals in Europe that have left coastal communities bereft of any hope. The recent documentary Atlantic, narrated by the illustrious Brendan Gleeson, showed us how governments have never really valued the fishing industry in Ireland. Yet, as a people, we never really supported the fishing industry either.

Most of our fish goes to France and Spain, because they want it. We really need to eat more of our own fish and, to do so, we need to pay attention to where fish comes from by looking more closely at the packaging and making sure it supports Irish jobs.

January is a great month for shellfish. So much of it can be fetched at markets and local fishmongers, including mussels and clams, oysters and scallops, the latter of which I love eating raw.

Recently, in the two-Michelin-star restaurant Noma, in Copenhagen, I tasted a raw scallop freshly shucked from its shell. It was sliced thinly and gently seasoned with some beautiful oil, sea salt and vinegar that was made in-house. Can you imagine what asparagus vinegar tastes like? Aged for six to eight months? Unbelievable.

Noma’s oyster was lightly poached and served with samphire powder and a myriad of other garnishes that were so small I wondered if tiny elf hands had placed them on top.

Another stellar shellfish to try in January is the razor clam. Cooking razor clams is easy and quick.

Fry off some onion until translucent and pour in a large glass of white wine. When it comes to the boil, lay the clams down in the liquid and cook until they open. Finish with chopped parsley or lovage.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.