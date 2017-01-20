Spicy, salty and roasted: easy Middle Eastern meals

This spicy, salty chicken traybake and roasted carrot salad will transport you from your kitchen to the kasbah

Donal Skehan

 

There is something to be said for timing in life. Just when you think you have it all figured out, you get thrown a curve ball – that’s what the Americans say, right? Something about baseball?

In our case, this time last year we were packing up our house in Howth and preparing for a move to America. With work all lined up, it sort of happened, and it sort of didn’t. This left myself, and my wife Sofie, in a temporary limbo land for 12 months, jumping from familiar life back home to searching for houses across Los Angeles, figuring out social security numbers and other such fun.

In October, we found the perfect house, only to be drawn back to Ireland for work and for Christmas.

Sticky roast carrots and chickpeas with taghourt, pomegranate and toasted seeds Sticky roast carrots and chickpeas with taghourt, pomegranate and toasted seeds
Ras-el-hanout chicken thighs with baked feta and shaved salad Ras-el-hanout chicken thighs with baked feta and shaved salad
Select for slide 1 Select for slide 2

New home

Bleary eyed, jet lagged and laden down with suitcases, we recently arrived in our new home, closely followed by our dog, Max. As we get settled, our kitchen has only a handful of equipment, and I’ve been making great use of our new oven. It’s one of those ridiculously over-sized ones you see cooks shovelling feasts into on American cooking shows. One-tray roast meats, caramelised vegetables and even an ambitious orange polenta cake have all made a welcome appearance in our new home. Two recipes I intend to become a regular part of my repertoire I share with you today.

Taghourt, a simple concoction of yoghurt and creamy, nutty tahini is unashamedly borrowed from the brilliant Tomer Amedi, from London’s popular Palomar restaurant.

Tomer uses this mixture spread on a plate as the base for his Shakshukit, a deconstructed kebab fired up with earthy spices and perked up with preserved lemon.

I use it as the base for a Middle Eastern inspired roast carrot dish, which could quite happily make a vegetarian supper or be served as a side dish with my ras-el-hanout chicken.

Spice blend

Ras-el-hanout, a North African spice blend, in Arabic means “head of the shop” in reference to the extensive and sometimes expensive spices used to make it. A flurry of spices such as coriander, cumin, cardamom, ginger and turmeric are blended to create a multi-use mixture that can be used as a seasoning for stews or as a spice rub for meat.

You could make it yourself and there are plenty of recipes available, but seek out a high quality blend in Asian markets or gourmet food stores and you will save yourself time and money. Both recipes are admittedly easy, but rely on strong flavours and interesting textures to create beautifully simple dishes.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.