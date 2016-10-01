Spice is nice: Indian made easy

Amandip Uppal’s first cookbook offers a bright, modern interpretation of classic Indian dishes

Marie Claire Digby

Amandip Uppal: “I combine the way both of my parents taught me to cook.”

Amandip Uppal: “I combine the way both of my parents taught me to cook.”

 

Fashion and food seldom overlap as seamlessly as they have for Amandip Uppal, former fashion editor at The Times and Conde Nast Traveller, who traded catwalks for canapes when she set up a catering company, Lotus Events, and who has now written her first cookbook.

Indian Made Easy (Murdoch Books, £14.99) is a bright, modern interpretation of regional Indian food. It’s meticulous – ingredients are listed in three categories: fresh, spices and from the pantry/ larder; and cooking times and temperatures are precise. But it is also approachable, and lighthearted in tone.

“I wanted to show people that Indian cookery crosses all borders, which really opens up the spice box beyond the occasional curry. I want people who use my cookbook to be able to introduce the basics of Indian cuisine to their everyday cooking, rather than just hauling out the book when they’re hosting an Indian-themed supper,” says Uppal, who was born in Yorkshire but has lived in London since arriving in the city to study fashion journalism at the age of 18.

Indian Made Easy is also a visually engaging book, influenced by her fashion and styling experience. “It reflects the way I cook and eat, the way I style my home and how I dress. I’m not – and never have been – bound by trend alone. I’m a vintage girl at heart and l like to look back in history in order to move forward with my personal vision.”

Tarka dhal with spinach and fresh tomato Tarka dhal with spinach and fresh tomato
Beef and potato curry Beef and potato curry
Lamb kofta and saffron crème fraîche Lamb kofta and saffron crème fraîche
Interestingly, alongside the expected images of tantalising finished dishes, there are “work in progress” shots. “I have a big collection of cookery books, particularly old 1970s step-by-step cooking manuals, and I wanted to recreate that in this book. For me, it’s all about the process.”

Uppal has been cooking since she was nine, and credits her parents with different influences on her approach in the kitchen.

“I combine the way both of my parents taught me to cook. My mother favoured a methodical step-by-step by approach, which taught me how to stay in control, especially under pressure. My father is more innovative, and his primary concern when it comes to cooking is about connecting sight, smell and taste.”

Despite, or perhaps because of their influence, Uppal steers away from sharing her recipes with her parents. “I try not to cook Indian for the Masters – mum and dad – as since I’ve moved away, my cooking style has changed considerably. I prefer to cook them other cuisines that I enjoy cooking. I love casual gatherings and communal eating, so sharing platters are my thing.”

Lightness of touch, and the simplification of classic Indian dishes without dumbing down are the hallmarks of Indian Made Easy. Uppal says some of her recipes are “distilled” versions of classics and that’s a great choice of word. There’s a lamb biryani recipe, for example, that fits on a single page and sounds much less daunting than other variations – and the photograph opposite promises much.

As the title suggests, there are lots of easy dishes, such as the dhal and beef curry recipes on these pages, and some that use more expensive ingredients or take more time, such as the lamb kofta with saffron creme fraiche. What they have in common is that that you’ll want to cook them right away – and that’s the measure of a great cookbook.

