Roz Purcell’s winning ways with mussels

Roz Purcell, model and author of Natural Born Feeder, has created this healthy recipe using on-trend cauli rice, as part of Bord Bia’s Flex Your Mussels campaign. It aims to get more of us eating the shellfish at home, rather than just in restaurants.

The instructions couldn’t be easier. To make the raw cauli rice you can either grate the vegetable, or blitz it in a food processor – though that approach will give you something more akin to cauli couscous. Either will work in this recipe though.

“When it comes to cooking mussels, a lot of people think they are difficult to prepare and fussy to cook, so I’ve decided to bring it back to basics and create a simple, easily achievable recipe that anyone can make. Mussels are full of nutritional benefits and I serve them here alongside some of my go-to health foods,” Purcell says.

PRAWN AND MUSSELS CAULI RICE SKILLET (SERVES 4)

Ingredients:

400g fresh mussels

2 tbsp olive oil

4 cloves garlic minced

800g fresh peeled prawns

2 large heads of cauliflower or 800g cauli rice

1 tsp cayenne

1 tbsp cumin

1/2 tbsp chilli powder

1 tbsp tomato paste

1 tin chickpeas drained and rinsed

1 tbsp honey

1 orange, juice and zest

2 cinnamon sticks

1 tsp black pepper

40g raw pistachios

15g chopped fresh coriander

Method: Place the mussels in a large bowl of cold water. Use a small knife to remove any barnacles and pull away the beard. Discard any that are damaged or won’t close when tapped.

Prepare a large skillet over high heat with some olive oil.

Toss in the chopped garlic and prawns and cook for approximately four minutes, turning the prawns throughout and coating the outside until a golden colour develops.

Remove the prawns and garlic to a separate plate.

Return the skillet to the hob and add a little more olive oil.

Add the cauli rice, spices, tomato paste, chickpeas, honey, orange juice and zest. Mix the ingredients thoroughly.

Place the cinnamon sticks and mussels on top. Do not mix altogether. Place the lid on and let it cook for five minutes. After five minutes, remove any unopened mussel shells and add back in the cooked prawns.

Stir to combine the prawns and mussels in the vegetable mixture.

Garnish with black pepper, pistachios and coriander and serve.

