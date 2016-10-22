Root of good flavour: Two ways to cook with ginger

Aromatic, pungent and healthy, ginger is a wonderful addition to many dishes, not to mention some delicious desserts

Vanessa Greenwood, Gary O'Hanlon

 

VANESSA’S WAY... GINGER CAKE WITH COCONUT LIME ICING

In the early 1980s, buying a cake from a convenience store was a bit of a thrill, as were late-night convenience stores themselves. A popular choice among us five siblings was a sticky ginger cake, a version of which I make at this time of year. Like Mary Berry of Great British Bake Off, I love a strong ginger taste in this type of bake, so I have used stem ginger in addition to ground ginger.

Ginger and passion fruit crème brûlée, ginger sable, ginger & apricot compote
Ginger cake with coconut lime icing
If you are in a hurry, this ginger cake recipe can be served without icing (simply dust with icing sugar). If you are making the icing, it’s important to use the right consistency of creamed coconut, so I invert a tin of full-fat coconut milk, leave it in the fridge overnight then scoop out the thick separated cream.

GARY’S WAY... GINGER AND PASSION FRUIT CRÈME BRÛLÉE, GINGER SABLE, GINGER & APRICOT COMPOTE

