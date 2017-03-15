Rhubarb, rhubarb, rhubarb: it's not just for crumbles

See beyond tarts and crumbles and use rhubarb in a savoury way

Updated: 49 minutes ago
JP McMahon

 

It is hard to imagine that at one point in the Middle Ages, rhubarb was more expensive than cinnamon, saffron and opium. The primary reason for this is that rhubarb was grown in Asia and was imported into Europe along the Silk Road.

The value of rhubarb can be also seen in the Castilian (modern Spain) ambassador Ruy Gonzáles de Clavijo’s report for his embassy in Timur in 1403–05: “The best of all merchandise coming to Samarkand (modern Uzbekistan) was from China: especially silks, satins, musk, rubies, diamonds, pearls, and rhubarb”.

Until the advent of modern sugar manufacturing, rhubarb was used for medicinal purposes. It seems the root helped the digestive system, particularly as a laxative. The Chinese have written records of the use of the root for these purposes dating back thousands of years. Do people still use rhubarb for medicinal purposes? I’d love to know if there are still people using the root to combat the ills that come with modern living.

Cooking with rhubarb really only takes off in the 18th and 19th centuries. Sweet pies combined with sugar and spices seem to pop up everywhere from Europe to America. Rhubarb works well with strawberries, though it is said that pie purists do not take well to this combination. 

As well as a filling for pies, rhubarb makes a nice jam. It can also be made into wine. This is one thing I’ve wanted to try for a while.

Rhubarb also works in a savoury way. At the moment in Aniar, we have a dish of poached rhubarb and raw langoustines finished with some pepper dulse. Of all the things we’ve ever made in Aniar, the simplicity of this dish makes it one of my favourites. 

Peel and gently poach the rhubarb. Thinly slice it. Chop up your langoustines and dress with the pepper dulse, a nice oil and some good vinegar. Season with sea salt. Place a layer of langoustines on the bottom of a plate and slices of rhubarb on top. Finish with a little more oil and salt. The sweet rawness of the Irish prawns marries wonderfully with the tart and oxalic rhubarb. 

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.