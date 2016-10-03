Michelin Star awards to be announced at live event in London
Irish restaurants to learn of their fate in one of the most important dates on culinary calendar
Aidan Byrne who was Head Chef in The Commons Restaurant, St Stephens Green when it won a Michelin Star Award in 2002. Photograph: Brenda Fitzsimons/The Irish Times
Irish restaurants receiving Michelin Star awards will have their names revealed at a live event in London on Monday.
The unveiling of the new Michelin-star restaurants, which will take place at 11.15am, is considered one of the most important dates on the culinary calendar.
The announcement will coincide with the publication of the Michelin Guide Great Britain and Ireland 2017.