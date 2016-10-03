Heston Blumenthal’s ‘The Fat Duck’ regains its three Michelin stars

Celebrity chef Heston Blumenthal’s restaurant The Fat Duck in England has regained its three Michelin stars to rejoin the elite club of world eateries.

The maverick culinary inventor’s high-end venue lost the trio of stars in 2015 after he took it 10,000 miles to Melbourne, Australia, for a year.

But at the unveiling of the 2016 stars and 2017 UK and Ireland Michelin Guide – held live for the first time – it was announced the 50-year-old’s £255-per-person restaurant in Bray, Berkshire, had rejoined the exclusive group.

Blumenthal told the event at the Institution of Engineering and Technology: “I didn’t expect to be coming up and standing here. It’s taken me by surprise, just fantastic.”