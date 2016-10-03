Blackrock’s Heron and Grey awarded first Michelin Star

One of Dublin’s smallest restaurants has become the only Irish restaurant to receive a new Michelin star.

Chef Damien Greyof Heron and Grey in Blackrock Market was awarded the star at a live event in London this morning.

Grey and his front of house partner Andrew Heron took over the tiny restaurant, formerly known as The Canteen, in December.

Seating just 18 people the restaurant works out of tiny kitchen. There are no windows and no view. Heron and Grey serves a €48 five course tasting menu.

No Irish restaurant lost a star this year, compared to the shock last year when Kevin Thornton lost his long-held star.

He announced last month that he is closing Thorntons at the end of October.

The new star for Heron and Grey brings to twelve the number of Michelin starred restaurants on the island of Ireland, two in the north and ten in the south.

All of the single starred restaurants retained their stars and Restaurant Patrick Guilbaud retained its two star in the 2017 Michelin Guide to Britain and Ireland.

In a new Michelin award the London-based Northern Irish chef Clare Smyth was named Michelin “Female Chef” of 2017.

Until recently Ms Smyth was head chef at Gordon Ramsay’s three star Michelin restaurant.

Every other recipient of Michelin’s twenty new stars was a male chef.

The awards ceremony at the Institute of Engineering and Technology at Savoy Place in London heard that Smyth was “chosen by the inspectors because she’s been such an outstanding role model.”

“Thank you so much. It’s been amazing to win,” Smith said. “I didn’t expect it at all.”

The other news from the launch was the return of three star status to Heston Blumenthal’s The Fat Duck Restaurant, after the restaurant decamped to Australia last year so had not been open for inspection.

ADVERTISEMENT

Britain got a new two star restaurant: Raby Hunt at Summerhouse, near Darlington.

The eighteen new British one-star restaurants included two pubs: The Wild Rabbit in Oxfordshire and the Crown at Burchetts Green in Berkshire.

The Lake District got two new Michelin Stars in Forest Side and the Gilpin Hotel.

Two Welsh restaurants, Sosban & The Old Butchers in Anglesey and James Sommerin in Penarth each got one star.

In a press release Rebecca Burr, the guide’s editor said:

“London’s great variety of establishments, its history, but also its dynamism and vitality are illuminated by the capital’s new Michelin Stars.