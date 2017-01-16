Winter chicken salad

Serves: 4

Cooking Time: 40 mins

Course: Main Course

Cuisine: Fusion

Ingredients Serves 4 for lunch

100g brown rice or Camargue red rice, if you can get it

100g of quinoa

1 bulb of fennel, thinly sliced

2 garlic cloves sliced

3 tablespoons of olive oil

3 chicken fillets

100g dried apricots

60g shelled pistachios

Rind of half an orange

2 tbsp orange juice – freshly squeezed if possible

1 handful of soft herbs such as parsley, tarragon, chives, coriander and basil

Seeds of half a pomegranate

100g rocket

Method

This is a fabulous salad packed with flavour and goodness - it’s the perfect lunch box filler.

Pre heat the oven to 180C.

Cook the rice and quinoa separately, when cooked rinse off with cold water and allow to drain.

Slice the fennel and mix with garlic, 1 tablespoon of olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Scatter on a baking tray and cook for 20 minutes, until soft.

Pan fry the chicken fillets in olive oil until each side is golden and finish in the oven for 20 minutes. Allow to cool, then tear apart.

Next, roughly chop the apricots and crush the pistachios with a rolling pin in a plastic bag.

Put the rice and quinoa in a large bowl, add the apricots, pistachios, orange juice, orange rind, chopped herbs, rocket, chicken, fennel and garlic, pomegranate seeds and mix gently. Taste and season with Maldon sea salt and freshly ground pepper.