Wild garlic gnocchi These little seasonal pillows of flavour fried in butter are a great way to celebrate wild garlic

Serves: 6

Cooking Time: 120 mins

Course: Main Course

Cuisine: Irish

Ingredients Wild Garlic Gnocchi

Serves 6

800g large potatoes, washed

200g plain flour

100g wild garlic leaves (1 large bunch)

1 egg yolk

Salt & freshly ground black pepper

Method

Preheat the oven to 180C. Bake the potatoes for about an hour until cooked through. Cut in half and scoop out the fluffy potato inside. Mash till smooth or pass through a potato ricer. I usually put it into the mixer with the K attachment. It’s perfect for making a dough like this. Leave to cool a little.

Meanwhile wash the wild garlic leaves and chop finely. Place a tbsp of butter in a pan and add the wild garlic. Sauté till it’s wilted. Add the wild garlic to the potato. Season well with plenty of salt and pepper. Add the egg yolk and combine everything well till a dough forms. Tip the dough onto a floured work surface. Roll it lightly in the flour and divide into 8 equal pieces. Gently roll each piece into a long sausage shape, about 13”. Cut each length into 2” bites.

Bring a large pot of salted water to the boil. Cook the gnocchi in batches. Add enough to cover the base of the pan and simmer for 2-3 minutes. They will rise to the surface once cooked. Remove from the pot with a slotted spoon. Drain well on kitchen paper while you cook the remaining gnocchi.

When ready to serve heat a tbsp of butter in a large frying pan and cook the gnocchi in batches over a high heat till golden and crispy on the outside. This can also be done in a hot oven, 200C. Just place a few tbsp of butter on a large tray and place all of the gnocchi on at once, roast and turn half way through. Serve while still piping hot with plenty of fresh black pepper, shavings of Parmesan and any remaining butter from the pan.