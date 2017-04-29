Vegetarian pad Thai

Serves: 4

Cooking Time: 35 mins

Course:

Cuisine: Thai/South-East Asian

Ingredients Serves 4

250g flat rice noodles

1 courgette, spiralised or finely julienned

1 green pepper, spiralised or finely sliced

1 large carrot, spiralised or finely julienned

100g bean sprouts

6 spring onions, finely sliced

3 tbsp fish sauce

1 tbsp soft light brown sugar

1 tbsp tamarind paste

2 large free range eggs, beaten

A good handful of roughly chopped salted peanuts

A good handful of coriander, Thai basil and Thai mint

2 tbsp of sunflower oil

25g roasted salted peanuts, finely chopped



For the pad Thai paste:

3 garlic cloves, roughly chopped

A good handful of coriander, leaves and roots or stalks

1 red chilli, deseeded, roughly chopped

2 limes, juice and zest

Method

The paste you make for this pad Thai is key. For best results use a pestle and mortar, or else blitz in a food processor. Do try and source coriander roots, not just the stems, they have a fresh aromatic taste that will transport you to the streets of Bangkok and sing through this humble noodle dish.

Soak the noodles in warm water until they are soft, then drain and set aside.

In a pestle and mortar, or food processor, make a paste from the garlic, coriander roots, red chilli and lime zest.

Heat the oil in a wok or a large, non-stick frying pan over a high heat. When the oil is just at smoking point, add the paste and fry for about one minute, until it becomes aromatic. Add the vegetables, half the spring onions and bean sprouts and cook for five minutes, or until just tender. Stir to coat.

Add the drained noodles and mix through. Add the lime juice, fish sauce, brown sugar and tamarind and cook for two minutes.

Pour in the beaten egg and mix through the noodles until just cooked – the trick here is to allow the eggs to slightly set before mixing. Using a tongs, twist the noodles onto serving plates and garnish with herbs, lime wedges, chopped salted peanuts, and the remaining spring onions and bean sprouts.