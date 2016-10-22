Turmeric sunshine coconut stew
- Serves: 4
- Cooking Time: 30 mins
- Course: Main Course
- Cuisine: Fusion
Ingredients
- 2 tbsp olive oil
- 1 large onion, finely chopped
- 3 garlic cloves, finely chopped
- 1 red chilli, finely chopped
- 1 tsp ground turmeric (or a thumb-sized piece of fresh turmeric, finely chopped)
- 1 tbsp curry powder
- 2 large sweet potatoes, diced
- 400ml vegetable stock
- 1 x 400ml tin coconut milk
- 1 x 400g tin chickpeas, rinsed and drained
- Juice of ½ lime
- Large handful of fresh coriander, roughly chopped
- Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper
Method
For those days when only a big, smug bowl of virtuous sunshine will do, this recipe has got you covered. Adapt it with other vegetables as you see fit – butternut squash, pumpkin or a waxy potato will all add substance.
Place a large pan over a medium heat and add the oil. Add the onion, season with salt and pepper and fry for 6-8 minutes until tender.
Add the garlic, chilli, turmeric and curry powder and fry for a further 2 minutes until the spices release their aroma.
Add the sweet potato chunks and stir until coated in the spices, then pour in the vegetable stock, coconut milk and chickpeas. Bring back to a steady simmer and cook for 15 minutes or until the sweet potato is just tender.
Check the seasoning and stir through the lime juice and coriander. Serve in deep bowls.