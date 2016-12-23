Turkey and ham pie with a Cheddar rough puff pastry

Serves: 6

Cooking Time: 45 mins

Course: Main Course

Cuisine: British

Ingredients Serves 6

For the filling:

75g butter

1 large onion, chopped

2 carrots, chopped

1 celery stalk, chopped

1-2 tsp finely chopped thyme leaves

2 tbsp plain flour, plus extra for dusting

350ml hot chicken stock

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

1 heaped tsp English mustard

150ml single cream

300g cooked ham, roughly chopped

400g cooked turkey, torn into bite-sized pieces

1 large egg, beaten

For the pastry:

250g plain flour

170g very cold butter, cut into small cubes

1 tsp sea salt

1 egg

1 tbsp balsamic vinegar

2 tbsp ice cold water

100g Cheddar cheese, finely grated

Freshly ground black pepper

Method

While I’m an advocate of just eating a second Christmas dinner to make the best of your leftovers, I do stretch the rules for a pie like this. The pastry lid is wonderful and is a good savoury pastry recipe which can be used for many different tarts and galettes.

For the pastry, put the flour and butter into a mixing bowl and, using a butter knife, cut the butter into the flour (or use a pastry blender tool) until the mixture looks like rough breadcrumbs and there are still visible lumps of butter. Whisk together the egg, the balsamic vinegar and the sea salt in a small bowl.

Add this to the butter and flour, along with the cheese, and using two forks gently toss through until the dough begins to come together. Add a little cold water to bring the dough to a rough ball. Press into a flat circle, wrap in cling film and allow to rest in the fridge for 30 minutes.

Preheat the oven to 180 degrees Celsius/gas 4.

Melt 25g of the butter in a large sauté pan, add the onions, carrots, celery and thyme and fry for 6-8 minutes, or until tender. Add the remaining 50g of butter to the saucepan and allow to melt over a medium heat. Add the flour and cook for a minute, whisking to combine.

Gradually add the stock, mixing briskly with a wooden spoon until it thickens.

Reduce the heat and simmer for 3-4 minutes. Season with a generous pinch of salt and black pepper and add the mustard. Pour in the cream and stir it through, allowing it to cook for a further minute.

Add the turkey and ham to the sauce and stir well. Transfer the mixture to an ovenproof baking dish, 20cm diameter and 5cm deep.

Roll the pastry out on to a floured work surface, until it is large enough to fit the top of the dish. Brush the edges of the dish with a little beaten egg and place the pastry on top of the pie. Brush with a little more beaten egg and cook in the oven for 25 minutes, until the pastry is puffed and golden.