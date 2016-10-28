Traditional Irish barmbrack

This recipe makes a really moist fruit loaf, which is packed with flavour from mixed spice and dried fruit

Serves: 8

Cooking Time: 60 mins

Course: Dessert

Cuisine: Irish

Ingredients Serves eight

Makes one 900g loaf

225g plain flour

2 tsps of baking powder

375g packet of fruit mix

250ml cold tea

50ml of whiskey

125g light brown sugar

1 large egg

1/2 tsp of mixed spice

A ring to place inside

Method

Place the fruit mix in a bowl and pour over the whiskey and cold tea. Allow to soak up the liquid overnight.

Preheat the oven to 170C/340°/Gas Mark 3, and grease and line a 900g loaf tin. Combine the flour, baking powder, sugar and mixed spice in a mixing bowl. Make a well and break in the egg, and using a wooden spoon mix the egg with the dry ingredients. Add a little bit of the liquid the fruit mix is sitting in and mix it through. You may not need all the liquid – you are looking for a wet dough. Then stir through the fruit mix until everything is thoroughly combined.

Add in the ring and stir through. Spoon the wet dough into the lined loaf tin and place in the oven on the middle shelf and bake for one hour. Remove from the oven and allow to cool slightly before removing from the loaf tin and placing on wire rack.

Cover in cling wrap and tin foil and allow to sit for one to two days before cutting into it. Serve in slices spread with a little butter and nice cuppa!