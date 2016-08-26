Thyme lemonade

Serves: 4

Cooking Time: 15 mins

Course: Side Dish

Cuisine: Fusion

Ingredients Serves four

For the thyme syrup:

A good handful of thyme

1 part sugar/1 part water

For the thyme lemonade:

1 part lemon juice / 1 part thyme syrup

4-5 parts soda water

Ice cubes

Sprigs of thyme

Method

This is a wonderfully refreshing drink that is perfect for dinner parties. If you want to make an alcoholic version, add one part good quality rum to the mix. The thyme syrup can also be used for cocktails instead of a sugar syrup. Place the thyme, sugar and water in a small saucepan and bring to a steady simmer, stirring to ensure that the sugar is completely dissolved. Allow the syrup to cool completely before using it.

Fill a large pitcher with ice and pour in one part lemon juice, followed by one part thyme syrup and the soda water. Garnish with thyme sprigs and swirl them through. Serve straight away.