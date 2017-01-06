Thai sweet potato stew with lemongrass & ginger brown rice

Serves: 4

Cooking Time: 60 mins

Course: Main Course

Cuisine: Thai/South-East Asian

Ingredients Serves 4

1 tbsp rapeseed oil

2 heaped tsp panang curry paste

3 cloves garlic, finely minced

1 large thumbsized piece of ginger, finely minced

1 red chilli, finely sliced

2 large sweet potatoes, peeled and cut into bitesize cubes

800ml vegetable stock

2 stalks lemongrass, roughly bashed

1 x 400g tin coconut milk

1 tbsp dark brown sugar

2-3 tbsp fish sauce

Juice of 1 lime

150g sugar snap peas

A large handful of coriander, stalks, finely chopped, leaves reserved to garnish

Thai basil, to garnish

For the brown rice:

1 large thumbsized piece ginger

1 stick lemongrass, roughly bashed

275g brown basmati rice

Sea salt

Method

Ultimate warmth and flavour for the colder months. This stew is delicious with chicken thighs but sweet potato provides substance and flavor in its place. The flavours capture that essential flavour profile of Thai food, the contrast between the saltiness of fish sauce, acidity of lime and sweetness from sugar.

Place a large casserole pot over a medium high heat and add the oil.

Fry the curry paste, coriander stalks, garlic, ginger and chilli for 2-3 minutes until fragrant and aromatic. Add in the sweet potatoes and stir through to coat.

Pour in the vegetable stock, add the lemongrass and bring to a steady simmer- cook for 12 minutes.

Reduce the heat to low and stir through the sugar snap peas, coconut milk, brown sugar, fish sauce and lime juice and continue to cook for 5 minutes.

For the brown rice, add the rice and 500ml of cold water to a pot and stir through the lemongrass, ginger and sea salt. Place over a high heat and bring to the boil. Reduce the heat and simmer for 30 minutes or until the rice is tender and the water has evaporated. Remove the lemongrass and ginger and fluff up the rice with a fork. Cover with a lid and set aside.

Serve the stew with the rice and garnish with coriander and Thai basil.