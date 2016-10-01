Tarka dhal with spinach and fresh tomato

Serves: 4

Cooking Time: 45 mins

Course: Main Course

Cuisine: Indian

Ingredients Serves 4

FRESH

1/4 onion, finely chopped

2 garlic cloves, finely chopped

1cm piece ginger, peeled and finely chopped

3 large handfuls of baby spinach, chopped

1 tomato, finely diced

SPICES

1/2 tsp ground turmeric

1 tsp cumin seeds

1 tsp garam masala

PANTRY/LARDER

100g yellow mung beans

50g masoor dhal

50g toor dhal

1 tsp salt, or to taste

3 tbsp oil

Ghee, for drizzling

OPTIONAL GARNISH

8 fresh curry leaves

5cm piece ginger, peeled and cut into julienne

3-4 garlic cloves, thinly sliced

1 whole large red or green chilli, seeded (optional), and very thinly sliced

2 tbsp oil

Method

A classic, mixed lentil dish cooked with whole cumin and ground spices, then garnished with smoky burnt garlic and crispy curry leaves, ginger and chilli. Easy and quick to cook, this is perfect for friends or family for supper.

Wash the mung beans and both dhals together thoroughly. Put them into a large saucepan and cover with water. Bring to the boil over a high heat, then reduce the heat to medium and simmer for 15 minutes. Using a large spoon, remove any white scum or residue.

Add the turmeric and salt and continue to simmer for a further 10 minutes, stirring occasionally and pressing the beans and dhal against the pan with the back of your spoon. Cook until they are soft and creamy (add a little boiling water if too thick). Turn off the heat.

In a separate frying pan, heat the oil over a low-medium heat. Add the cumin seeds and fry for 2-3 seconds. Turn up the heat slightly, add the onion and fry for 3-4 minutes until golden brown. Add the garlic and ginger and fry for 20 seconds.

Add the garam masala and fry for 1 minute, then pour in a ladleful of mung beans and dhal, swirl around the pan and pour it all back into the large pan of cooked dhal. Simmer the dhal over a low heat for 8-10 minutes.

If using the garnish, heat the oil in a small frying pan over a low-medium heat. Add the curry leaves, then the ginger and fry for 20 seconds. Lower the heat slightly and add the garlic and chilli. Stir fry until golden, crisp and slightly singed. This can be stored in an airtight container for 1-2 days but do not place in the fridge. This adds South Indian flavour and heat to any dish. Use to garnish lentil or dhal-based dishes, rice or roasted vegetables.

Turn off the heat under the dhal, add the chopped spinach and tomato, drizzle with ghee and garnish with the curry leaves, garlic, ginger and red chilli, if using.