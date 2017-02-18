Super-fast, no-knead spelt and rye loaf This bread is for days when you are short on time

This bread requires no kneading or proving time – you just fire it into the oven and an hour later you have a beautiful loaf.

Cooking Time: 60 mins

Course: Side Dish

Cuisine: Fusion

Ingredients Makes one loaf

200g wholegrain spelt flour

200g white spelt flour, or more wholegrain if you prefer

100g rye flour

1 tsp baking powder

1 tsp bicarbonate of soda

1 tsp sea salt

80g pumpkin seeds

40g sunflower seeds

80g raisins (optional)

1 tbsp blackstrap molasses or maple syrup

520ml tepid water

Method

This loaf is for the days when you are short on time, or have realised too late that only one slice of your beloved sourdough remains! It comes together in a flash and requires no kneading or proving time – you just fire it into the oven and an hour later you have a beautiful loaf, somewhere between an Irish soda bread and a country loaf. Feel free to play around with the flours a little, and any number of herbs, seeds, dried fruits and nuts can be added to it.

You will need a 23cm x 13cm loaf tin. Preheat the oven to 200°C/180°C fan/gas mark 6, and lightly grease the loaf tin and line it with baking parchment.

Thoroughly mix all the dry ingredients together in a bowl, then add the molasses and water and mix again until just combined. Pour into the loaf tin and bake for 50 minutes, then carefully remove the loaf from its tin and continue to bake on its side for a further 10 minutes.

Remove the loaf from the oven and leave to cool completely before cutting.