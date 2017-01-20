Sticky roast carrots and chickpeas with taghourt, pomegranate and toasted seeds

Serves: 4

Cooking Time: 30 mins

Course: Side Dish

Cuisine: Fusion

Ingredients Serves 4

500g small carrots, scrubbed clean, tops intact and trimmed

400g tin chickpeas, drained and rinsed

1 tbsp rapeseed oil

1 tsp clear honey

1 tsp paprika

1 tsp cumin seeds

1 tsp turmeric

Sea salt

1 large pomegranate, seed removed

50g mixed seeds, toasted

A good handful of flat leaf parsley, leaves picked

A good handful of mint finely chopped

For the taghourt:

200g Greek yoghurt

5 tbsp tahini

Squeeze of lemon juice

Method

This dish is best made with long thin carrots which become tender and caramelised in the oven. If you can’t find these, slice regular carrots into thin batons and follow the recipe – the results will be the same though perhaps not as Instagram worthy.

Don’t skimp on the herbs here, the flat leaf parsley and mint bring this dish alive and work particularly well with the sweetness of the pomegranate seeds.

Preheat the oven to 200 degrees Celsius/gas 5.

Place the carrots and chickpeas on a large, flat, low-sided baking sheet and drizzle with honey and oil. Sprinkle the paprika, cumin, turmeric and sea salt over the top and toss to coat the carrots and chickpeas – spread out evenly across the tray.

Roast in the oven for 15-20 minutes or until the carrots are tender and the chickpeas are crisp.

While the carrots are in the oven, whisk together the yoghurt, tahini and lemon juice.

When the carrots are ready, spread the taghourt across the base of a serving platter, tumble on the carrots and chickpeas and garnish with pomegranate seeds, toasted seeds and fresh herbs.

Serve while still warm.