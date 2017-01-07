Spiced turnip and pork pasties

Cooking Time: 30 mins

Course: Main Course

Cuisine: Irish

Ingredients Makes six

Pastry:

330g flour

150g butter

3 pinches fine sea salt

2-3 tbsp water

Pie filling:

300g pork mince

1 small white onion, finely diced

Half a tsp ground cloves

Quarter tsp garlic salt

80g sliced turnip pieces, (cooked al-dente in seasoned water)

3 potatoes, boiled and mashed

Salt and pepper to taste

2 knobs of butter

Egg wash:

2 egg yolks

25ml milk (whisked together)

Method

Rub the flour and butter together until it is combined and crumbly. Add the salt to the water to dissolve it, then add it bit by bit to the flour and keep mixing until you’ve formed a dough ball. Cover with cling film and place in the fridge for an hour. (Remove 30 minutes before use.)

Pre-heat the oven to 200 degrees Celsius/gas 6.

For the filling, heat a large saucepan and add the pork mince and onion. Season well and cook until browned slightly. Add the garlic salt and cloves and mix well. Drain off any excess oil then fold in the turnip and the potato. Mix well, taste and adjust the seasoning.

Run the knobs of butter around six holes on a muffin tray. Cut the pastry in half and roll it out thin, about 2-3mm, then line the six muffin holes. Fill the pies with meat mixture and brush the rim of the pastry with the egg wash. Roll out the remaining pastry, lay it over the tray and cut around the tops of the individual pies. Press the top onto the bottom layer with a fork then brush with egg wash. Bake at 200 degrees Celsius /gas 6 for 10-12 minutes, or until golden.

Let the pies rest for 10 minutes then gently lift them out of the tray and serve while still warm.