Spiced Sweet Potato Cakes

Cooking Time: 60 mins

Course: Main Course

Cuisine: Fusion

Ingredients Spiced Sweet Potato Cakes

Makes 12-16

600g sweet potato

3 tbsp ground linseed

250g cooked chickpeas (1x 400g tin, drained)

2 tbsp Baharat spice mix or any of the spices suggested above

Small bunch of coriander and mint

To serve: Warm pitta breads or tortillas, guacamole, salsa, sour cream and salad leaves

Method

Preheat the oven to 200C. Line a large baking tray with parchment paper.

Slice the sweet potato into thick 1” coins. Bake till just tender. This usually takes about 30 minutes. Leave to cool slightly. Remove the skin from the sweet potato slices and discard.

Place the sweet potato, ground linseed and cooked chickpeas into the bowl of a food processor. Add the spices and 1tsp sea salt. Blitz till combined but not smooth or in a paste. Finely chop the herbs and add to the bowl. Blitz briefly till just combined. Taste for seasoning.

Wet your hands and take heaped tablespoons of the mix and form into a little cake. Place on the tray in rows. The cakes will not spread so can be quite close together. Repeat with the remaining mix, wetting your hands each time it gets sticky.

Bake the potato cakes for 30-35 minutes or until crusty and golden on the outside. You’ll know they’re cooked when they can be removed easily from the baking paper.

Serve with warm pitta breads or tortillas and a selection of sauces and salad.