Spiced cranberry bars These tangy bars with a fruit mix in the middle have a Christmassy scent

Serves: 20

Cooking Time: 60 mins

Course: Dessert

Cuisine: American

Ingredients 250g butter, chilled and diced

375g plain flour

200g sugar

½ tsp salt

1 tsp baking powder

½ tsp cinnamon

½ tsp mixed spice

1 egg yolk

Filling

½ tsp freshly grated orange zest

1 ½ tbsp orange juice

340g fresh cranberries

100g sugar

1 tbsp cornflour

Preheat the oven to 180C. Line a 23cm x 32cm baking tin with parchment paper.

Method

This recipe is adapted from Deb Perelman’s gorgeous cookbook The Smitten Kitchen. These are really simple to make, the flavour is fabulous, really tangy and fresh and they last for days – well, not in my house, but in the average restrained environment.

In a food processor blitz all the dry ingredients together until the mix looks like breadcrumbs, add the egg yolk and pulse for a couple of seconds.

Turn the mix out into a bowl and turn half the mix into the prepared tin and press into the base, make sure you get right into the corners.

Next blitz the cranberries, cornflour, sugar and zest in the food processor – you just want them roughly chopped. Spread the filling over the crumb base, then sprinkle the remaining crumb over the cranberry and bake for 30 to 35 minutes until lightly brown on top.

Cool completely before cutting into squares.