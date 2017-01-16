Spiced chickpea, sweet potato and spinach stew

Serves: 4

Cooking Time: 60 mins

Course: Main Course

Cuisine: Middle Eastern

Ingredients For the paste

2 tsp coriander

2 tsp cumin

1 tsp turmeric

1 tbsp sunflower oil

3 cloves of garlic

2 red chilli, de-seeded

1 onion, chopped

Knob ginger

1 tbsp brown sugar

For the stew

2 courgettes, diced into bite size chunks

3 sweet potatoes, peeled and diced into bite-size chunks

2 red peppers

2 tins of chickpeas

300ml vegetable stock

1 tin of coconut milk

250g baby spinach leaves

To serve

200 ml Greek yogurt

Handful of coriander

Toasted coconut flakes

Method

This is quick and easy to make. It will last a few days in the fridge – in fact the flavour improves with age. A warming hearty winter stew. Tastes even better on day two.

To start, blitz all the ingredients for the paste together in a food processor.

Put a large heavy-based saucepan on a medium heat, add a good splash of sunflower oil, then add the spice paste, stir for a minute or two to release the flavour then add the courgette, sweet potato, pepper, chickpeas and stir making sure to coat all the vegetables in the spice paste.

Pour the vegetable stock over the vegetables and allow to simmer for 20 minutes, then add the tin of coconut milk and cook for a further 15 minutes. Just before you are ready to serve, stir in the spinach.

Serve in hot bowls with a dollop of yoghurt, some chopped coriander and toasted flaked coconut