Socca with gremolata and whipped Feta
This versatile chickpea-based bread is perfect for loading with toppings
- Cooking Time: 20 mins
- Course: Main Course
- Cuisine: Vegetarian
Ingredients
- Socca with Gremolata and whipped Feta
- Makes 2 x 8” breads
- Socca:
- 200g chickpea flour
- 500ml water
- 4 tbsp olive oil
- 1/2 tsp sea salt
- 1 tsp black pepper
- 1/2 small red onion, diced
- 6 cherry tomatoes, diced with seeds removed
- Handful of olives, chopped
- Whipped Feta
- 100g feta cheese
- 2 tbsp natural yogurt
- Juice of 1/2 lemon
- 1 tbsp olive oil
- Gremolata:
- 20g flat leaf parsley
- 1 clove garlic, crushed
- Finely grated zest of one lemon
Method
Whisk all of the socca batter ingredients together till just mixed. Cover and set aside for an hour.
Blitz the whipped feta ingredients together and set aside. This thickens the longer it is kept in the fridge.
Finely chop the parsley, gently mix with the crushed garlic and lemon zest. Set aside.
Preheat the oven to 180C. Brush two 8” sandwich tins or skillet pans with olive oil.
Pour the batter evenly between the two tins. Bake for 15 minutes until the socca is set and coming away from the side of the tin. Leave in the skillet or transfer to a wooden board or serving plate. Drizzle with the whipped feta and scatter some gremolata over the top. Serve right away.