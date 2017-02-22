Socca with gremolata and whipped Feta This versatile chickpea-based bread is perfect for loading with toppings

Cooking Time: 20 mins

Course: Main Course

Cuisine: Vegetarian

Ingredients Socca with Gremolata and whipped Feta

Makes 2 x 8” breads

Socca:

200g chickpea flour

500ml water

4 tbsp olive oil

1/2 tsp sea salt

1 tsp black pepper

1/2 small red onion, diced

6 cherry tomatoes, diced with seeds removed

Handful of olives, chopped

Whipped Feta

100g feta cheese

2 tbsp natural yogurt

Juice of 1/2 lemon

1 tbsp olive oil

Gremolata:

20g flat leaf parsley

1 clove garlic, crushed

Finely grated zest of one lemon

Method

Whisk all of the socca batter ingredients together till just mixed. Cover and set aside for an hour.

Blitz the whipped feta ingredients together and set aside. This thickens the longer it is kept in the fridge.

Finely chop the parsley, gently mix with the crushed garlic and lemon zest. Set aside.

Preheat the oven to 180C. Brush two 8” sandwich tins or skillet pans with olive oil.

Pour the batter evenly between the two tins. Bake for 15 minutes until the socca is set and coming away from the side of the tin. Leave in the skillet or transfer to a wooden board or serving plate. Drizzle with the whipped feta and scatter some gremolata over the top. Serve right away.