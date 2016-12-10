Smoked salmon terrines with avocado and crab

Serves: 6

Cooking Time: 30 mins

Course: Starter

Cuisine: Irish

Ingredients Serves 6

300g-500g thinly sliced smoked salmon

200g-300g crab meat (good quality)

20g mayonnaise

Dash white wine vinegar

3 ripe avocados

2-3 tsp red chilli, finely chopped

4 scallions, finely sliced

2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

2 tbsp lime juice

Pinch caster sugar

10g fresh coriander, chopped

Salad leaves, to garnish

Sea salt and freshly cracked black pepper

Method

Line six ramekins with a double thickness square of clingfilm.

Trim away any brown bits and waxy edges from each slice of salmon, then neatly press a large slice of smoked salmon into each ramekin (use two overlapping slices if they are small), allowing a bit overhanging the sides.

To prepare the crab, pick through to remove any stray shell, then place in a bowl. Stir in a dash of white wine vinegar, then mayonnaise, and season with a pinch of salt and lots of black pepper.

Peel, stone and dice the avocados. Place them in a bowl, and toss in two tablespoons of lime juice to stop them discolouring (add more if preparing them a day in advance) then stir in the chilli, scallions, extra virgin olive oil, a pinch of sugar and coriander.

Spoon a layer of avocado into each lined mould, then divide crab between all six. Finish with the remaining avocado, then fold in the overhanging salmon and clingfilm to seal the base. Chill the ramekins in the fridge for a few hours.

To serve, upturn the terrines onto chilled plates and peel away the clingfilm. Garnish with lightly dressed salad leaves.