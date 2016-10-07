Shellfish and fennel bisque

Serves: 4

Cooking Time: 60 mins

Course: Starter

Cuisine: Nordic

Ingredients 500g prawns, whole

3 tbsp butter

2 shallots, finely chopped

1 large carrot, finely chopped

1 fennel bulb, finely chopped, fronds reserved

A few sprigs of fresh thyme

1 bay leaf

100ml dry white wine

50ml brandy

2 tbsp tomato puree

1 litre of fish stock

100ml single cream

Brown bread with butter, to serve

Method

This is a sophisticated and rich shellfish soup which makes a great starter. This can be made with prawns, shrimp or langoustines. Be sure to pass the soup through a very fine sieve before serving it.

Remove the shells from the prawns and save them in a bowl in the fridge. Heat a large sauté pan over a medium-high heat, add two tablespoons of butter to the pan and fry the shells for six to eight minutes. Remove to a plate and set aside.

Melt the remaining butter and gently fry the shallots, carrot, fennel and thyme for 10 minutes, until completely softened.

Increase the heat, then add the wine and brandy and simmer for two to three minutes, before adding the tomato puree, fish stock and bay leaf.

Add the shells back to the pan and bring to the boil. Cover and simmer gently for 25 minutes.

Transfer the mixture to a blender and blitz until smooth. Pass the bisque through a sieve into a pot.

Place back on the heat and stir the cream through. Bring to a steady simmer and season to taste.

Fry the prawns in a little butter for two to three minutes, until just cooked.

Serve the soup warm with a few of the cooked prawns and some chopped fennel fronds.