Sea bass ceviche with quinoa salad
- Serves: 4
- Cooking Time: 30 mins
- Course: Main Course
- Cuisine: American
Ingredients
- Serves 4
- 600g sea bass fillets, skinned and pin- boned
- 2 green chillies, finely chopped
- Juice of 3 limes
- Juice of 1 orange
- Half a red onion, finely sliced
- Large handful of coriander, roughly chopped
- Sea salt
- For the quinoa salad (just out of shot in the photograph above):
- 200g quinoa
- Juice of 1 lime
- 1 cucumber, deseeded and sliced in half moons
- 250g cherry tomatoes, diced
- 1 avocado, roughly diced
- Large handful of mint leaves, roughly chopped
- Large handful of coriander, roughly chopped
Method
Seafood was certainly on the menu during our travels up the Californian coast and while poke, a Hawaiian raw fish salad, may be the cured fish dish of the day, I’m still in love with ceviche.
The idea of fish marinated in fruit juice might seem like an odd combination, but ceviche is having a moment, and rightly so. A fresh and vibrant traditional recipe from South America, it relies on the acidity of lime to cure the fish and infuse it with intense flavour.
With only a handful of ingredients, the results are fairly impressive. Slice the fish into two centimetre cubes, place them in a bowl and season with sea salt.
Let this sit for two to three minutes, before adding the chillies, lime and orange juices. Leave to marinate in the fridge for 10 minutes.
Add the red onion and coriander to the bowl and toss to combine.
Cook the quinoa until tender and then spread out on a shallow dish to cool. When it is cool, squeeze the lime juice over the top and mix the quinoa through the remaining salad ingredients. Season with sea salt to taste.
Serve the ceviche in individual portions with the quinoa salad on the side.