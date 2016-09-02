Sea bass ceviche with quinoa salad

Serves: 4

Cooking Time: 30 mins

Course: Main Course

Cuisine: American

Ingredients Serves 4

600g sea bass fillets, skinned and pin- boned

2 green chillies, finely chopped

Juice of 3 limes

Juice of 1 orange

Half a red onion, finely sliced

Large handful of coriander, roughly chopped

Sea salt

For the quinoa salad (just out of shot in the photograph above):

200g quinoa

Juice of 1 lime

1 cucumber, deseeded and sliced in half moons

250g cherry tomatoes, diced

1 avocado, roughly diced

Large handful of mint leaves, roughly chopped

Large handful of coriander, roughly chopped

Method

Seafood was certainly on the menu during our travels up the Californian coast and while poke, a Hawaiian raw fish salad, may be the cured fish dish of the day, I’m still in love with ceviche.

The idea of fish marinated in fruit juice might seem like an odd combination, but ceviche is having a moment, and rightly so. A fresh and vibrant traditional recipe from South America, it relies on the acidity of lime to cure the fish and infuse it with intense flavour.

With only a handful of ingredients, the results are fairly impressive. Slice the fish into two centimetre cubes, place them in a bowl and season with sea salt.

Let this sit for two to three minutes, before adding the chillies, lime and orange juices. Leave to marinate in the fridge for 10 minutes.

Add the red onion and coriander to the bowl and toss to combine.

Cook the quinoa until tender and then spread out on a shallow dish to cool. When it is cool, squeeze the lime juice over the top and mix the quinoa through the remaining salad ingredients. Season with sea salt to taste.

Serve the ceviche in individual portions with the quinoa salad on the side.