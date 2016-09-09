Salted caramel & honeycomb doughnuts

Cooking Time: 140 mins

Course: Dessert

Cuisine: British

Ingredients Makes 12

550g plain flour, plus extra for dusting

50g caster sugar

2 x 7g sachets of easy blend dried yeast

125ml milk

2 large eggs

50g butter, melted

For the salted caramel;

75g butter

100g soft dark brown sugar

3 tbsp golden syrup

200ml double cream

1 tsp vanilla extract

2 tsp sea salt

2 tbsp cornflour

To serve;

50g honeycomb, broken into 12 pieces

100g caster sugar

Method

To make the doughnuts, place the flour, caster sugar and yeast in a large mixing bowl and make a well in the centre. Add the milk, eggs and butter to the bowl together with 100ml of water and, using your hands or a wooden spoon, combine the ingredients until you have a dough.

Turn the dough out onto a floured work surface and knead for 8-10 minutes until it becomes smooth and elastic. Form the dough into a smooth ball and place it back in the bowl.

Cover with cling film and leave in a warm, dark place to rise for about 50 minutes until the dough has doubled.

While the dough is rising make the sauce. Place the butter, sugar and golden syrup in a saucepan and bring to a gentle boil until the sugar is dissolved.

Add the cream, vanilla extract and salt and whisk together. In a small bowl mix the cornflour with 50ml water and add to the saucepan. Bring to a steady simmer for three minutes until the sauce is sticky and thick. Remove from the heat and allow to cool completely.

Once the dough has risen knock back and tip out onto a lightly floured surface. Divide into 12 pieces and shape into balls. Place on a lightly floured tray, cover with a damp cloth and allow to prove for another 30 minutes.

Fill a medium sized pan with sunflower oil and heat to about 160 degrees. Use a spatula to drop the doughnuts into the oil, a few at a time, turning them over, until golden brown. Remove to a paper-towel lined plate. Continue frying until all doughnuts are done. Place the caster sugar in a large bowl and toss each doughnut in it and allow to cool. Once cooled fill with the salted caramel sauce and top with a piece of the honeycomb.