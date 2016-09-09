Salted caramel & honeycomb doughnuts
Doughnuts dusted with sugar, filled with salted caramel sauce and topped with honeycomb
- Cooking Time: 140 mins
- Course: Dessert
- Cuisine: British
Ingredients
- Makes 12
- 550g plain flour, plus extra for dusting
- 50g caster sugar
- 2 x 7g sachets of easy blend dried yeast
- 125ml milk
- 2 large eggs
- 50g butter, melted
- For the salted caramel;
- 75g butter
- 100g soft dark brown sugar
- 3 tbsp golden syrup
- 200ml double cream
- 1 tsp vanilla extract
- 2 tsp sea salt
- 2 tbsp cornflour
- To serve;
- 50g honeycomb, broken into 12 pieces
- 100g caster sugar
Method
To make the doughnuts, place the flour, caster sugar and yeast in a large mixing bowl and make a well in the centre. Add the milk, eggs and butter to the bowl together with 100ml of water and, using your hands or a wooden spoon, combine the ingredients until you have a dough.
Turn the dough out onto a floured work surface and knead for 8-10 minutes until it becomes smooth and elastic. Form the dough into a smooth ball and place it back in the bowl.
Cover with cling film and leave in a warm, dark place to rise for about 50 minutes until the dough has doubled.
While the dough is rising make the sauce. Place the butter, sugar and golden syrup in a saucepan and bring to a gentle boil until the sugar is dissolved.
Add the cream, vanilla extract and salt and whisk together. In a small bowl mix the cornflour with 50ml water and add to the saucepan. Bring to a steady simmer for three minutes until the sauce is sticky and thick. Remove from the heat and allow to cool completely.
Once the dough has risen knock back and tip out onto a lightly floured surface. Divide into 12 pieces and shape into balls. Place on a lightly floured tray, cover with a damp cloth and allow to prove for another 30 minutes.
Fill a medium sized pan with sunflower oil and heat to about 160 degrees. Use a spatula to drop the doughnuts into the oil, a few at a time, turning them over, until golden brown. Remove to a paper-towel lined plate. Continue frying until all doughnuts are done. Place the caster sugar in a large bowl and toss each doughnut in it and allow to cool. Once cooled fill with the salted caramel sauce and top with a piece of the honeycomb.